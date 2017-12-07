Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Texas Governor Joins Kubota for Hurricane Relief Donation

Governor Greg Abbott recently joined officials from Kubota Tractor Corporation, Commissioner John Sharp and local elected leaders in Fulton, Texas, to announce a $1 million dollar donation of funds and equipment from Kubota to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. This donation will help provide the people of Aransas County and surrounding areas with the equipment and tools they need to help clear debris and expand efforts to rebuild businesses, homes, and entire communities that were devastated by Harvey.

Ariens Partners with Green Bay Packers to Sponsor Ariens Hill at Titletown

Ariens, headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, entered into a partnership with the Green Bay Packers to sponsor the new hill in Titletown, adjacent to Lambeau Field. Ariens Hill will be a tubing hill in the colder months and, in the warmer months, the hill’s sloped green space will provide a unique area for visitors and community members to relax and enjoy park activities and programs.

Jeffrey Scott Announces CEO/COO Partnerships Workshop

Industry consultant Jeffrey Scott is hosting a special Chicago workshop January 10. The workshop, entitled “Effective CEO/COO Partnership: The Power of Collaborative Leadership, will feature five guest speakers who run $5 to $50-plus million companies, including: Frank Mariani and his COO, Paul Fraynd and his GM, Chris Imlach. “Bring your ‘number twos’ to this event, and together you will learn what each needs from the other in order to foster massive business growth.

Vectorworks Cloud Services Earns Prestigious Award

Vectorworks Cloud Services was recently named winner of the Cloud Based Technology of the Year 2017 award for the Construction Computing Awards. Vectorworks Architect software, which helps connect the entire design process from concept to construction in one platform, was also named runner up for the Architectural Design Software of 2017 award. Improved Cloud Services were released in Vectorworks 2018 software this past September. It allows designers to easily share designs, drawings, and 3D models with clients and partners by using Google Drive, in addition to Dropbox. Designers can now render a 360-degree view of a 3D model with the panorama feature, and then export the file to cloud storage, receiving a link to view the rendered panorama on a laptop, desktop, or any mobile device.

Scag and FUSO Announce New Presidents

John L. Crowson is retiring as president of Scag Power Equipment effective January 1, 2018. Crowson joined Scag in 1992 and has served as its president since 2008. Chris Frame, a 20-year veteran of the company, and most recently as vice president and general manager will succeed Crowson as president. Scag Power Equipment is a division of Metalcraft, one of the largest independent manufacturers of commercial lawn mowing equipment in the United States.

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. (FUSO) promoted Justin Palmer to the position of president and CEO, effective November 30, 2017. He replaces Jecka Glasman, who is leaving FUSO to return to Israel, her home country, for family reasons. Palmer has spent the last two years at FUSO as its business operations director. Palmer joined FUSO in 2015.

NALP IGI Survey Sheds Light on Why Americans Hire Landscape Pros

Forty percent of Americans with a lawn or landscape hired a professional in the last year, according to an online survey commissioned by the National Association of Landscape Professional’s Industry Growth Initiative and conducted by Harris Poll earlier this fall. NALP’s Industry Growth Initiative commissioned the survey as a benchmark to track consumers’ purchasing habits when it comes to lawn and landscape services. The top services used among Americans who have hired a lawn/landscaping professional in the past 12 months include tree care (51 percent), mowing (50 percent), lawn pest control (46 percent), and weed prevention and control (42 percent).

For those who have hired professional help, 52 percent did so to help their lawn/landscape look better, while 41 percent wanted to save time and 30 percent wanted to enjoy their yard more. Sixty-two percent of those who didn’t hire a lawn/landscape professional in the past 12 months say the costs is too high, while nearly half (49 percent) say they enjoy caring for their lawn themselves and 43 percent believe their yard is fine as is, according to the survey.

Introducing Yellowmark, a Caterpillar Brand

Caterpillar announces plans to introduce a new tier of repair and replacement parts to support the small- and medium-sized equipment under its Construction Industries umbrella. Yellowmark parts will offer an alternative for customers looking for reliable, value-priced parts, available from their local Cat dealer. Yellowmark parts will encompass and expand on Cat Classic Parts line. As part of the new Yellowmark brand, new offerings will be added over time to the Classic line to ensure a full range of parts for BCP and GCI equipment. These new parts offerings will be introduced throughout 2018 and will initially include repair and replacement parts. Future new parts introductions will also include maintenance and wear parts.

NALP Announces 2018 Regional Education

The National Association of Landscape Professionals announced its 2018 Regional Education line-up, including new courses designed with input from NALP’s Education Advisory Council, to help companies with staff development in key positions. The education courses are approved for Landscape Industry Certified recertification at 1 CEU per hour of instruction attended.

National Geographic explorer and Titanic discoverer to keynote GIE+EXPO 2018

Bob Ballard, an oceanographer and former U.S. Navy officer, used the search for the Titanic to secretly hunt for sunken nuclear submarines in the Atlantic Ocean (and then found both) during the Cold War. Since that discovery, he has gone on to lead more than 150 deep sea expeditions and develop the technology that has made them possible. He will share his stories of exploration, environmental discovery and leadership during a keynote address at the 2018 GIE+EXPO.

Husqvarna Group breaks ground on new warehouse facility in Nashville, Arkansas

Husqvarna Group, a global manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, is expanding its operations in Nashville, Arkansas, with the construction of a new 350,300-square-foot distribution center and materials warehouse facility. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility was held November 8, and the new facility is projected to be fully operational by the end of 2018. The facility will serve primarily as warehouse, staging, and storage, and will be located adjacent to the current manufacturing facilities in Nashville, where chain saws, trimmers, blowers, pole saws, and hedge trimmers are made for the Husqvarna, Poulan Pro, Jonsered, McCulloch, and Weed Eater brands.

NHLA Announces “Green Collared” Campaign

The green industry includes a wide range of blue and white collared jobs, but what unites us as a profession is a passion for the outdoors and an ability to transform sites into more beautiful, highly functional, and healthier environments for our customers and the communities we serve. Regardless of our specific functions or job titles, we are all green collared and now the NHLA is providing a way to proclaim pride in being Green Collared; a bumper sticker that you can purchase and display. The NHLA launched a campaign to encourage landscape professionals to proclaim their pride in being “Green Collared.” All proceeds will go toward scholarships for students who plan to become a landscape professional.

Polaris to Celebrate One-Million RANGER Vehicles

This fall, Polaris rolled its one-millionth RANGER utility side-by-side vehicle off the assembly line in its Huntsville, Alabama manufacturing facility. To commemorate this significant milestone, Polaris is kicking-off the search for “RANGER Country USA” with country music star Jake Owen. The national campaign is designed to celebrate the communities that have helped it reach one-million vehicles built over nearly two decades and become the best-selling utility side-by-side for nine years running.

Propane Council Donates $5,000 to Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade County

The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, & Open Spaces Department became the first recipient today of the Green Leadership City Award, given by the Propane Education & Research Council, a Washington D.C.-based national nonprofit organization. As part of the award designation, PERC donated $5,000 to the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade. The donation was announced at a celebration event held at Southridge Park.