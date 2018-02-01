Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Lemcke and Mariani Awarded at NALP Leaders Forum

Last week, company owners and upper-level management joined forces in Punta Cana for the 2018 National Association of Landscape Professionals Leaders Forum. On January 26, the NALP presented its Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Jennifer Lemcke, COO of Weed Man USA. Lemcke has served on numerous committees with the association and also served on its Board of Directors. The NALP Lifetime Leadership Award was presented to Frank Mariani, CEO of Mariani Landscape of Lake Bluff, Illinois, at the conference as well.

IA Now Accepting Technical Paper Abstracts for the 2018 Conference

The Irrigation Association is now accepting abstracts for papers for the technical program at the 2018 Irrigation Show and Education Conference, Dec. 3-7, in Long Beach, California. The IA’s annual technical program has a reputation for providing cutting-edge research covering a variety of innovative topics in agriculture and landscape irrigation. Applicants must submit a 120- to 150-word abstract by Friday, March 16. First-time users will need to create an account to gain access to the abstract guidelines, suggested topics, procedures and deadlines. Abstracts can be submitted in Track 1 for agricultural topics or Track 2 for landscape topics.

Exmark Raises the Productivity Bar with New Lazer Z Diesel

Exmark has unveiled its 2018 Lazer Z Diesel commercial zero-turn riding mower. The all-new model introduces innovations including a new 96-inch UltraCut Flex Wing cutting deck and state of the art Yanmar liquid-cooled diesel engines equipped with Exmark’s patented RED Technology. Exmark Director of Marketing, Daryn Walters, said the new Lazer Z Diesel delivers increased power, productivity and durability for landscape professionals maintaining large properties, or who regularly mow in tough conditions.

Klausing Group Becomes Landscape Industry Accredited Company

Klausing Group has announced that they have been named one of the first Landscape Industry Accredited Companies in America. The National Association of Landscape Professionals sets high qualifications for this accreditation which recognizes a company’s commitment to the highest standards of professionalism in the landscape industry. Their commitment to professionalism is captured in their Pledge of Excellence to have a knowledgeable and landscape certified workforce, participate in safety programs, operate according to ethical standards, and comply with federal, state, and local regulations.

NALP Creates National Landscape Career Day

In order to address the critical workforce shortage, the National Association of Landscape Professionals has announced the organization of Landscape Career Day, a nationwide program to bring attention to the rewarding careers that exist within the lawn and landscape profession. Industry companies are encouraged to host events at their company and within their communities that showcase industry careers and highlight the many professional paths that exist. To help companies host such events, NALP’s Industry Growth Initiative has created a 21-page toolkit.

Greenworks And Steven Willand Inc. Establish Partnership

Greenworks Commercial and Steven Willand, Inc., have announced an exclusive partnership to benefit independent lawn and landscape dealers throughout 11 Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. Through the arrangement, Steven Willand, Inc. will provide distribution, logistics, service and sales support for both the award-winning Greenworks Commercial 82-Volt line of tools and the newly launched Greenworks Elite 40-Volt line of tools, among independent dealers in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maryland. Greenworks will be available through the Steven Willand, Inc. dealer network beginning in the first quarter of 2018.

Two Industry Professionals Elected to 2018 NCNLA Board of Directors

At its 2018 Annual Meeting held during Green & Growin’ 18 in Greensboro, North Carolina, the membership of the North Carolina Nursery & Landscape Association (NCNLA) elected two industry professionals to serve three-year terms on the NCNLA Board of Directors. New NCNLA Directors include: Leslie Herndon, Vice President of Operations of Greenscape Inc. in Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Jeff Allegood, General Manager of Old Courthouse Nursery, LLC in Warsaw, North Carolina.