ASLA Officially Opens 2018 Call for Awards Entries

The American Society of Landscape Architects is now accepting entries for the 2018 Professional and Student Awards, the world’s most prestigious juried landscape architecture competition. Each year, the ASLA Professional Awards honor the best in landscape architecture from around the globe, while the ASLA Student Awards give us a glimpse into the future of the profession. Entry payments and submissions must be submitted online. Award recipients receive featured coverage in Landscape Architecture Magazine, the magazine of ASLA, and in many other design and construction industry and general interest media. Award recipients, their clients and advisors will be honored at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA Annual Meeting and EXPO in Philadelphia, October 19-22, 2018. Professional entry registrations and payments are due by February 19, 2018; submission deadline is March 5. Student entry registrations and payments are due by May 7, 2018; submission deadline is May 21.

Nufarm Receives EPA Registration for Traction Fungicide

Nufarm Americas announced it has been granted federal EPA registration for Traction fungicide based on the novel combination of FRAC 29 and FRAC 3 active ingredients, Fluazinam and Tebuconazole. Traction fungicide will provide a new management tool for disease control and resistance management in cool- and warm-season golf course turf. Traction fungicide’s unique dual actives work on-contact and systemically within the plant to provide effective broad-spectrum control of 19 turf diseases and algal scum. It has been shown to provide strong performance against major golf course disease pressure from anthracnose, dollar spot, brown patch and snow mold across field trials in various settings. To support convenience and value, Traction fungicide will be offered in a premix formula at a price aligned with many tank mixes. It can also be applied across all golf course settings, including fairways, tees and greens.

PBI-Gordon Developing New Herbicide

PBI-Gordon Corporation has developed a new non-phenoxy, “three-way” herbicide. Soon to be branded SwitchBlade, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration for the herbicide is pending. SwitchBlade will feature three active ingredients: halauxifen-methyl, fluroxypyr, and dicamba. Testing has shown that, when combined, these active ingredients will provide professional lawn care operators, golf course superintendents, and sod and sports turf managers with extended post-emergence control of 34 broadleaf weeds — including clover, dandelion, and plantain.

Takeuchi Appoints New VP, General Manager

Takeuchi-US has hired Jeff Stewart as vice president and general manager, effective immediately. In the newly created role at the company, Stewart will oversee parts, service, IT, facilities and non-machine related warehouse operations. Most recently, Stewart held various roles at Alimak Hek Group in Webster, Texas, including vice president. He was previously been employed in various roles with Takeuchi, spending 13 years with the organization.The company saw record sales in 2017, and there were increases in all areas of the business and business segments.

Path in Orlando, Florida Paved with Porous Pave Permeable Pavement

Porous Pave, Inc. announced that 75,000 square feet of Porous Pave XL permeable pavement was installed by Permeable Coating Solutions, Inc. to complete the Westmoreland Shared Use Path in Orlando, Florida. The path extends for two miles along the east side of Westmoreland Drive, the main thoroughfare in Parramore. The Shared Use Path creates a safe walking and biking route for students to travel to and from The Academic Center for Excellence. The project required a permeable paving material because of poor drainage in the area and problems with stormwater runoff.

SiteOne Acquires East Coast Distributor

SiteOne Landscape Supply acquired Atlantic Irrigation, a distributor of irrigation, lighting, drainage and landscaping equipment. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Started in 1976, Atlantic has 33 locations across 13 states in the Eastern U.S. and two provinces in eastern Canada.

Webinar: Managing Rose Rosette Disease in Landscapes

Rose Rosette Disease (RRD) has been making an unwelcome appearance in landscapes across the United States. A virus carried by an eriophyid mite, this disease can affect all cultivated roses, including shrubs, hybrid teas, floribunda, grandifloras, and miniatures. Researchers and breeders are hard at work developing solutions to combat RRD. A free webinar, hosted by Star Roses and Plants and presented by a panel of RRD experts, will be Monday, February 26, 2018 at 1 p.m. EST. Attendees will learn: How to identify and confirm RRD, Best Management Practices for preventing RRD, and Treatment recommendations tailored for the landscape industry.

Aspire Releases Version 4.1

The Aspire Software Company has announced the release of Aspire Version 4.1. The new version includes the following features: equipment tracking through a mobile app, electronic client signatures, and improved email integration.