Project EverGreen Names Winner Of “Our Winning Green Spaces” Contest

Project EverGreen in partnership with Exmark Manufacturing and the Sports Turf Managers Association, has announced the winner of the “Our Winning Green Spaces” contest. The Parks & Recreation Department of Clinton, North Carolina, was named the winner and received a top-of-the-line Exmark Lazer Z X-Series mower package — valued at $15,000. Additionally, the city will earn a much-needed park facelift. In their contest entry, Jonathan Allen, director of parks and recreation for Clinton, said budget cuts in maintenance combined with an aging park infrastructure and increased park usage by local youth baseball, softball, soccer and football teams have put a strain on the department to keep up with maintenance activities. The new mowers will assist Allen’s department better maintain the fields and provide a safer playing surface for young athletes, and more aesthetically pleasing for visitors and residents to interact with one another.

Massey Services Promotes Bill Cohn

Tony Massey, President of Massey Services, has announced the promotion of Bill Cohn to Irrigation Technical & Training Director. In his new role, Cohn will be responsible for all training, research and development of the company’s Irrigation Services program. Most recently, Cohn served as a field training manager in the company’s GreenUP Lawn Care division and worked closely with Service Managers and Landscape Specialists. He has been heavily involved in testing the company’s smart irrigation program, which tailors watering schedules and run times automatically to meet specific landscape needs. Cohn has been part of the Massey Services family since 1998, starting as a Lawn Specialist and working his way up to Service Manager.

OPEAA Announces 2018-2019 Officers and Directors

OPEAA has announced its 2018-2019 Officers and Board of Directors during its 32nd Annual Meeting held at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, Orlando, Florida, on February 10-12, 2018. The OPEAA Officers for 2018-2019 are:

President: Sue Chaney, K-C Sales Co.

Vice President: John Bauersfeld, Stens Corporation

Secretary/Treasurer: Britton Harold, Husqvarna

Members of the OPEAA Board of Directors are: Brett Beddow, Blount International; Mark Errick, D E Errick, Inc.; Donny Desjarlais, RBI Corporation; Kurt Hayes, MTD Products; Walter Rieck, Prime Line; and Chris Roessler, Rotary Corporation.

Ruppert Landscape Promotes Damien Barber and Mike Fleming

Ruppert Landscape has announced the promotion of Damien Barber to region manager in the company’s landscape management division and the promotion of Mike Fleming to branch manager in the Baltimore, Maryland landscape management branch. As region manager, Barber will oversee operations at four of the company’s landscape management branches: Baltimore and White Marsh (Maryland) and Toughkenamon and King of Prussia (Pennsylvania). Barber has over 20 years of green industry experience, is a landscape industry certified technician and holds a bachelor’s degree in landscape management from the State University of New York at Cobleskill. Fleming will fill the role of Baltimore branch manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in horticulture and turf management from Williamson College of the Trades and is a landscape industry certified technician (CLT). He has been with the company for 11 years and has worked in multiple branches during this time. As branch manager, he will be responsible for the overall welfare of the branch, including the safety and development of his team, strategic planning and budgeting, training, and day-to-day operations.

New Book From Ed Laflamme Now Available

New from Ed Laflamme, CLP, and the Harvest Group is the 2nd Edition of Green Side Up: Straight Talk on Growing & Operating a Profitable Landscape Business. This resource for owners and managers includes short straightforward chapters and easy to implement action items that can be applied to any size landscape and lawn care operation. The book is available on Amazon. Laflamme draws on more than 40 years of hands-on landscape industry business knowledge to offer helpful lessons in how to:

Correctly price jobs

Work with banks

Understand that profit is not a dirty word

Develop a chart of accounts

Train customers to pay on time

Take advantage of social media to fuel growth

Robbin Womack Honored As Top Ditch Witch Salesperson Worldwide

Ditch Witch has recognized Robbin Womack of Ditch Witch of Houston with the 2017 Lowell Highfill Award – the organization’s most prestigious award for salespeople worldwide. This award is presented annually to the top individual salesperson in the global Ditch Witch organization for his/her superior product knowledge and performance in promoting and marketing Ditch Witch products, jobsite solutions and services. Robbin began his career with the Ditch Witch of Houston dealership as a service manager in 1977. In his role, Robbin demonstrated a keen aptitude for direct customer interaction, which later expanded his talents into the parts department. After mastering almost every role one can play in a dealership, Robbin shifted into a sales position, and found he truly is a salesman at heart.

3rd Walker Family Reunion To Be Held In July

Walker Manufacturing Company has announced their third milestone production celebration, the Walker Family Reunion, will take place July 13-15, 2018 in Fort Collins, Colorado. The event will celebrate the production of Walker Mower #150,000 and will mark 40 years since the creation of the first Walker Mower. The Walker Family Reunion will consist of a number of events including the Walker World Championship Obstacle Course, The Walker Advantage Driving Experience and Skills Challenge, factory tours, workshops, a family area, various bands and two nights of entertainment headlined by Josh Wilson and Doc Walker.