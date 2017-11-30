Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Caterpillar Joins UTV Market with Two New Models

Caterpillar introduces its first-ever Cat utility vehicles – the CUV82 (gasoline model) and CUV102D (diesel engine). Both models feature rugged steel cargo beds and offer 1,000-lb. total rear cargo capacity and 2,000-lb. towing capacity. The new CUV082 and CUV102D utility vehicles boast a four-wheel independent suspension system with a front sway bar to provide unmatched stability at full load. A long swing-arm suspension, custom-tuned springs and shocks deliver a balance between a smooth ride and hauling loads. Ample ground clearance ensures these vehicles navigate rough terrain with ease.

These new Cat UTVs efficiently complete hauling tasks, quickly maneuvering over rugged terrain at the worksite at speeds reaching 45 mph, depending on model. The CUV82 is powered by a 0.8L three-cylinder gasoline engine delivering 50 hp, while a 1.0L three-cylinder diesel engine delivers 25 hp power to the CUV102D. The CUV82 and CUV102D comfortably seat two riders side-by-side with ample leg, elbow and headroom for tall riders. Customers can customize their Cat UTVs through more than 50 accessory options. Multiple cab options with sealed surfaces on the ROPS structure provide a weather tight enclosure, while other offerings include snowplows, heater, front winch and power dump. Cat UTVs are prewired for quick do-it-yourself installation of all options.

NHLA Launches “Proud to be Green Collared” Campaign

The National Hispanic Landscape Alliance (NHLA) is encouraging landscape professionals to proclaim their pride in being “Green Collared.” The NHLA is offering landscape professionals the opportunity to purchase a “Proud to be Green Collared, Making America MORE than Beautiful” bumper sticker for $5. All proceeds will go towards student scholarships for those preparing themselves for a career as a landscape professional.

Weathermatic’s New President, Aborjet’s New Marketing Manager

Weathermatic appointed Fred March president for its wholesale irrigation division. Fred March has been employed by Weathermatic the past 15 years, and represented the company in the western United States. Dave Estey, a Vermont native, recently joined Massachusett-based Arborjet Inc. as product marketing manager. He comes to Arborjet after working as director of product development at Propel Marketing.

Arborwell Transitioning to 100 Percent Employee Owned

Arborwell, Inc., a tree care company with 200 employees, recently announced that it has completed the transition to employee ownership by becoming a 100 percent Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Trust, effective January 1, 2017. Peter Sortwell, founder of Arborwell, views this as a natural step, consistent with his recognition of the contributions of each employee in the success of the company, and his desire to share the rewards of that success. “I acquired a very small residential operation in 2001, and in the years since, our employees have been instrumental in driving not only tremendous growth, but exceptional professionalism,” says Arborwell founder Peter Sortwell.

The Harvester Group, Pro-Motion Consulting Announce Peer Groups

The The Harvest Group recently announced the Harvesters’ Virtual Peer Group. The group, meeting monthly via phone, provides business owners the opportunity to talk with peers in similar-sized companies about the everyday challenges of running a company. Lead by Fred Haskett, The Harvesters’ Virtual Peer Group brings together groups of eight to 12 fellow contractor-related businesses from different geographic areas. Also, Adam Linnemann, president of Linnemann Lawn Care & Landscaping Inc. near St. Louis, and Phil Harwood of Pro-Motion Consulting also announced they are starting and will be co-facilitating landscape industry peer groups.

Editor’s note: Stay tuned for the Turf December cover story “Power Up With A Peer Group.”



PERC Honors Miami Dade County Parks with Green Award

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) presented the Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation, & Open Spaces Department with the Green Leadership City Award. “For nearly ten years, the Miami-Dade parks department has maintained the community’s greenspaces with propane mowers, which reduce emissions and greenhouse gases that can be harmful for the public. They should be commended for that effort,” said Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of PERC, which donated $5,000 to the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade.

Redexim North America Hires National Sales Manager

Redexim North America has announced the addition of Troy von Holdt as the National Sales Manager. His main objective is to act as the primary support role for Redexim’s wide customer base by adding value to our dealerships and end user experiences. Troy comes to Redexim from Land Pride-Kubota, prior having spent over 8 years with Redexim, in direct end user sales and as a Regional Sales Manager. In total, von Holdt has 18 years experience in the golf, turf and equipment industry.

Profile Products Adam Dibble Earns Designation as a CPESC-IT

PROFILE Products LLChas announced that Adam Dibble, senior marketing and erosion control brand manager, recently achieved the designation as a Certified Professional in Erosion and Sediment Control In-Training (CPESC-IT). Dibble joined Profile in 2009 and has a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan. Dibble is also on the 2016-2019 Board of Directors for the International Erosion Control Association (IECA). Dibble also became a Certified Erosion, Sediment and Stormwater Inspector (CESSWI) in 2015. The CPESC designation recognizes expert knowledge in the principles, practices and legislation of erosion and sediment control. Those with the CPESC certification have demonstrated the ability to observe, evaluate and synthesize information related to Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plans (SWPPPs), Erosion and Sediment Control plans, installation of erosion and sediment control practices and other related activities such as assisting regulators, authoring handbooks or educating the public. The In-Training designation recognizes professionals who are continuing their education and have completed the first portion of the challenging, two-part exam.

JCB Dealer Network Expands With Addition of Norlift JCB in Washington, Idaho

Norlift JCB, a division of Norlift, Inc. in Spokane, Washington, is the newest member of JCB’s growing North American dealer network. The dealership is located in the heart of Spokane’s industrial and commercial business district at 512 North Fancher Road. Since 1970, Norlift, Inc. has sold material handling equipment to the Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho regions. Now, as Norlift JCB, the company will sell and service JCB’s compact excavators, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, small telehandlers and the one-of-a-kind JCB Teleskid, the first skid steer with a telescopic boom for increased versatility and accessibility. Norlift JCB will also offer used equipment acquired via trade-ins and rental fleet sales.

Project Evergreen Rennovates Pingree Park in East Detroit

Planting trees, improving grass play areas and painting backstops in November doesn’t seem to fit with the season when leaves and temperatures are falling, but the transformation of Detroit’s Pingree Park is starting to bloom right before the eyes of neighborhood residents. Project EverGreen in collaboration with local business partners, including Troy-Michigan-based Magna International, community groups and the City of Detroit, started the renewal of the 18-acre park November 3-4 when about 200 volunteers pruned and planted trees, filled in ruts in the natural grass playing area, painted backstops and removed weeds and sticks from the playground.

Target Specialty Products and Scotts Sign Marketing Agreement for Professional Turf Products

Target Specialty Products, a leading national wholesale distributor of turf & ornamental and pest control products, is partnering with Scotts to develop a complete line of new professional turf products backed by Scotts PRO technology and the latest advancements in turfgrass management. The marketing agreement will allow Target Specialty Products the exclusive ability to co-brand with the Scotts PRO logo and related marks and will further strengthen Target Specialty Products’ position in the marketplace and its product offerings to customers.

Arborjet Welcomes New Product Marketing Manager

Arborjet Inc. has announced that Dave Estey has joined the company as Product Marketing Manager. In this role, Estey will be responsible for positioning Arborjet’s products in the marketplace, executing strong go-to-market campaigns and managing product lifecycles. Prior to his role at Arborjet, Estey worked as Director of Product for national marketing agency Propel Marketing, now ThriveHive, and was a Senior Content Strategist at C-4 Analytics, a digital marketing services company. He holds a BA in communications with a minor in writing from Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire.