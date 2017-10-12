Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Annual GIE+EXPO Comes To Louisville Next Week

We’re planning our coverage of GIE+EXPO next week. For those of you who can’t make it, what would you like to see from us on social media and on our website: New products, photos or video from the show, top learnings from sessions, new product information, latest trends? What’s most helpful for you and your business? Share with us on our Facebook page. If you’ll be at the show, visit Turf Magazine at booth 10188. Dealer Day kicks off October 18, 2017 and all attendees will be at the show October 19-20, 2017 at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Plantation Products Acquires SUPERthrive

Plantation Products, LLC, with corporate headquarters in Norton, Massachusetts, recently acquired SUPERthrive. Invented in 1938 by Dr. John Thompson, SUPERthrive is a vitamin solution created to produce healthier plants. The company will continue to remain at its headquarters in North Hollywood, California. Plantation Products is the largest packet seed and seed starting company in North America. The company fills over 180 million seed packets annually and distributes products to over 70,000 retail outlets.

Monarch Landscapes Continues Buying Spree

Monarch Landscape Holdings acquired Terracare Associates in September. Monarch, formed in 2015 by One Rock Capital Partners, a New York-based investment firm to consolidate landscape services companies in the Western United States, acquired Land Systems in San Diego and Hort Tech Landscape Management in Indio, California earlier this year. In 2016, Monarch picked up Jensen Landscape in San Jose, California, and Northwest Landscape Services in Woodinville, Washington, building it presence in that state as it also owns Signature Landscape Services in Redmond. The acquisitions have catapulted Monarch to more than $200 in annual revenues..

WaterSmart Innovations Draws More Than 900 Water Pros

More than 900 professionals working in a wide range of water-related disciplines participated in the 10th annual WaterSmart Innovations Conference and Exposition, held in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 4-6. WSI participants comprised professionals from 39 states and the District of Columbia, and 25 countries. Technical tours to Hoover Dam, Clark County Wetlands Park, the Springs Preserve and The Venetian Resort highlighted Southern Nevada’s water-efficiency practices and water resources, while an expo hall provided 80 exhibitors with an opportunity to share their water-efficient products and services.

Reardon Honored for Efforts to Defend Preemption

CropLife America (CLA) recently honored Karen Reardon, vice president of public affairs for RISE (Responsible Industry for a Sound Environment) for her successful effort to defend against the ban of pesticide use on private property in Montgomery County, Maryland. CLA President & CEO Jay Vroom presented Reardon with the Chairman’s Award, which recognizes individuals within the CLA/RISE staff for exceptional service to member companies, the industry and the association.

Toro Selects Edric Funk to Direct CATT

The Toro Company recently named Edric Funk director of its Center for Advanced Turf Technology. He succeeds Dana Lonn, who retired in June of 2017 after 48 years with the company. Before joining Toro in 1996, Funk worked as a research scientist for the University of Minnesota. Since he joined Toro, he has held a number of positions at the company, beginning as a design engineer. In 2003, Funk transitioned to product marketing and managed various product lines across multiple divisions. Most recently, Funk served as director of worldwide product marketing in Toro’s Commercial Business.

EnP Appoints Jim Miller as Business Development Manager

Fertilizer manufacturer EnP hired Jim Miller as business development manager. He was previously a sales manager for Aqua Aid, Inc. and worked in product development on Verde-Cal enhanced calcium products. Miller will be responsible for growing the distribution of the EnP’s Foliar-Pak product line by expanding the application of Armament technology within the marketplace.

Deere expands hurricane relief support with $1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity

Deere & Company will make a $1 million cash donation to support Habitat Hammers Back, a long-term recovery initiative organized by Habitat for Humanity International to help repair and rebuild communities ravaged by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. The $1 million commitment to Habitat Hammers Back is another step in the response by Deere and its Foundation to the hurricane disasters, including:

An annual $500,000 contribution by the John Deere Foundation to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program that helps the Red Cross pre-position supplies, secure shelters, maintain vehicles and train volunteers, so response can begin immediately.

Personal employee contributions of more than $100,000 to the Red Cross, local food banks, and other aid organizations – a total matched by the John Deere Foundation.

Deployment of heavy equipment by John Deere’s business divisions and dealers to help in the recovery efforts.

