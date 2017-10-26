Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Phipps Conservatory Displays Vertical Gardening

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh has created a display of LiveWall green walls to showcase vertical gardening as an option for growing local produce in urban areas. Founded in 1893, Phipps has been Pittsburgh’s green oasis for more than 120 years. The conservatory is a green leader among public gardens — widely recognized for its leadership and commitment to sustainability including environmental conservation, renewable energy, green building design, and healthy living. LiveWall, LLC is the leading designer of practical and sustainable living wall system solutions for vertical gardening. In the spring, beets, carrots, collard greens, kale, and kohlrabi grow on the green walls. Summer plantings include basil, rosemary, thyme, celery root, and various peppers. Starting in 2015, Phipps tested LiveWall Inspire Living Wall Panels alongside several other living wall systems on the south facing wall of its Production Greenhouse Facility. The standardized panels are 4-feet wide and 7-feet, four inches tall. Each has 24 molded plastic modular planter boxes. After completing initial testing, Phipps installed nine more Inspire standard panels.

Billy Goat’s Next Gen Hydro-Drive Sod Cutter Released

Billy Goat’s Next Gen Hydro-Drive Sod Cutter now features an exclusive laser clad cutting blade which provides a hardened leading edge and offers three times longer blade life. The blade has a uniquely coated edge with proprietary powder material. When tested in harsh sandy conditions, the blade showed 0.04 grams of edge loss over 180 hours of use compared to the same loss on other blades at only 60 hours of use. By retaining sharp blade edges longer, operators save blade replacement downtime and enjoy a cleaner cut, easier handling and effortless advancement.

Read last week’s industry news roundup: Annual GIE+EXPO Comes To Louisville Next Week