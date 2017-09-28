Want to keep up with the latest news in lawn care and landscaping? Check back every Thursday for a quick recap of recent happenings in the green industry.

Yale Replacing Grounds Gear with Electric Alternatives

Yale Landscape and Grounds Management is replacing its gas-fueled and diesel-fueled equipment with electrically powered alternatives. The effort will improve air quality, reduce noise pollution, and help Yale in achieving its greenhouse gas emissions reduction commitment, reports sustainability.yale.edu. Yale has more than 30 backpack blowers, along with a large quantity of augers, handheld blowers, tractor lawn mowers, push lawn mowers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, string trimmers, leaf vacuums, and sweepers. To help manage its property of over 1000 acres, Yale also hires contractors. Any equipment that Yale replaces for electric will also need to be replaced by the contractors.

John Deere recalls 25,000 lawn tractors for transmission problem

John Deere is recalling 25,000 lawn tractors and service part transmissions due to a crash hazard. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the transmission can fail, which could lead to a crash. No injuries have been reported to date. The recall involves certain model D105 lawn tractors with serial numbers beginning with 1GXD105. The recalled lawn tractors were sold February 2016 through July 2017. The recalled service transmissions were sold by John Deere authorized dealers from March 2016 through Aug. 2017.

UF/IFAS Offers Tips for Trees Damaged by Hurricane Irma

Michael Orfanedes, a commercial horticulture agent at the UF/IFAS Extension Broward County office, said it’s important to get input from a certified arborist before deciding what to do with trees damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Irma. Researchers and Extension faculty suggest resetting uprooted palms and trees only after they have been examined for safety and deemed worthy of replanting. For hardwood trees, if a majority of major anchor roots have been fractured, it is unlikely that such trees will successfully reestablish themselves, and they will likely fail in future storms. Uprooted trees and palms in good condition should be replanted as soon as possible and watered frequently. The full list of the tips shared by Orfanedes is online.

Pesticide License CEUs Available at New England GROWS

At New England GROWS attendees learn from the top experts in a broad variety of fields and earn continuing education credit from organizations that include: the National Association of Landscape Professionals, the American Society of Landscape Architects, the International Society of Arboriculture, the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, the Northeast Organic Farming Association, the Snow and Ice Management Association as well as state and regional pesticide licensing boards. Pesticide CEUs are available for the six New England states as well as New Jersey and Pennsylvania. A variety of education seminars, all taught by leading practitioners and approved for pesticide license recertification credit, will be taught at New England GROWS, November 29-December 1.

Ray Rueda, Alejandro Romo Join NHLA Board

The National Hispanic Landscape Alliance announced that Ray Rueda of Nature’s Dream Landscape, Inc., in Pinecrest, Florida and Alejandro Romo of Green and Clean Landscaping in Greensboro, North Carolina, have joined its board of directors for the 2017-2019 term. Also elected to new two-year terms are returning directors Mari Medrano, CoCal Landscaping in Denver, Colorado, Raul Berrios of Rulyscapes, Inc. in Centreville, Virginia; Josh Denison, Denison Landscaping, Inc.; Fort Washington, Maryland; Ivan Giraldo, Clean Scapes Landscaping, Austin, Texas; Rafael Gonzalez Arnau, GALA Services, Inc., Escondido, California; Wilmer Ventura, Yellowstone Landscape, Atlanta, Georgia; and Ken Taylor, John Deere, Cary, North Carolina.

Anuvia Partners with Ferti Technologies, Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply

Anuvia Plant Nutrients announces an agreement with Ferti Technologies, based in Quebec, Canada to market Anuvia’s GreenTRX to its golf and turf customers. The agreement with Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply is to distribute Anuvia’s GreenTRX to its landscape and lawn care customers. GreenTRX is an enhanced-efficiency, multi-nutrient, slow-release specialty fertilizer that delivers fast deep greening to turf. GreenTRX, a unique plant nutrient product provides targeted plant feeding using a novel slow-release mechanism. It delivers plant nutrition when plants need it most — releasing 65 percent of its nutrients in the first two to three weeks and the balance providing feeding for up to eight weeks. It also provides quick deep greening that lasts.

OnTerra Systems Releases Route Planning Software Buying Guide

OnTerra System, the makers of RouteSavvy route planning software, today introduced a new, free route planning software buying guide for managers of small to mid-sized fleets. This new, free buyer’s guide is available for download online. This new route planner buying guide covers the most important information business and non-profit fleet managers need to make the right purchasing decision when shopping for route planning software tools.

Arborjet Welcomes Kevin Brewer to the Team as New England Territory Technical Manager

Arborjet Inc. announced that Kevin Brewer has joined the company as New England Territory Technical Manager. In this role, Brewer will be responsible for identifying and securing new business in the New England territory and maintaining existing accounts with distributors, municipalities, landscape companies, arborists and universities. Prior to his role at Arborjet, Brewer worked as general manager at Kaiser Tree Preservation Co., managing plant health care and the diagnosis and prescription of treatment for trees and shrubs. He is a Certified Arborist and ISA Qualified Tree Risk Assessor.

TruGreen Picks Up Lawn Dawg, Major New England Lawn Care Provider

Lawn Dawg, headquartered here, informed its customers this week that it has been acquired by TruGreen. Lawn care veteran Jim Campanella founded Lawn Dawg in 1997 and had grown it to 10 branches in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and New York prior to the sale. Lawn Dawg had more than 100 employees and posted more than $14 million in 2016 revenue. TruGreen is the largest lawn care provider in the world, reporting 2016 revenues of $1.3 billion.

LANDSCAPES 2017 Offers Leadership Session, Account Manager Workshop

The National Association of Landscape Professionals is partnering with industry experts Jeffrey Scott to present Effective CEO/COO (GM) Partnerships: The Power of Collaborative Leadership, on Tuesday, October 17; and Ken Thomas and Ben Gandy of Envisor Consulting, Inc. to present the day-long Account Manager Workshop on Wednesday, October 18 at LANDSCAPES 2017 during the GIE+EXPO.

AMVAC Chemical Corporation Acquiring OHP, Inc.

American Vanguard Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary AMVAC Chemical Corporation is acquiring OHP, Inc., a provider of technology based pesticide solutions specifically packaged and labeled for greenhouse and nursery production applications. Products are marketed utilizing a network of distribution partners throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The parties expect that the transaction will close on October 2, 2017.