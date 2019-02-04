For the 10th year, Grosh’s Lawn Service of Clear Spring, MD has continued its annual sponsorship of the Michael L. Reid Volunteer of the Year Award. Reid, who joined the Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company in November 1979 has dedicated nearly 40 years to the fire company and the Clear Spring community.

Along with his wife, Karen, Tom Grosh, founder and owner of Grosh’s Lawn Service, had a desire to honor Reid for his dedication to the fire company and the community overall. They decided to name an award in his honor and to each year select a firefighter who goes above the call of duty as Reid has demonstrated in his years of service.

This year’s recipient of the Michael L. Reid Volunteer of the Year Award is Jacob T Altman. Grosh’s Lawn Service presents the selected firefighter a trophy and a check for $250. The annual awards banquet was held on January 26, 2019.

