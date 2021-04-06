Be part of the inaugural LawnSite LiveXchange to grow and improve your lawn care and landscape operations. Scheduled for December 8-10, 2021 in Orlando, FL, this event provides industry professionals the opportunity to attend quality conference sessions, meet with equipment and service providers, and enjoy networking events. Attendees and sponsors will meet in a relaxed atmosphere and leave with practical information on equipment, staffing, and emerging issues for the industry.

LawnSite LiveXchange is produced by Group C Media, publisher of Turf and Facility Executive magazines, and producer of award-winning hosted-buyer LiveXchange events for over 15 years.

LawnSite LiveXchange is a free event for qualified attendees. All approved VIPs enjoy a fully-hosted stay at The Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando, which includes a two night hotel stay, all meals, cocktail receptions, and networking events.

Attendees meet one-on-one with suppliers and service providers to the lawn care and landscape industry, and learn about the latest offerings available to improve their operations.

Hear from industry experts about the latest trends and strategies in lawn care and landscaping as part of the Executive Conference program.

Connect with your peers during on-premises and off-site networking events, including a golf outing and a tour of Universal Studios.

Opening Keynote: Growing Weeders Into Leaders

Focused on leadership, the opening keynote at LawnSite LiveXchange will feature Jeff McManus, Director of Landscape Services, Ole Miss Golf Course & Airport Operations at The University Of Mississippi. With an emphasis on “Growing Weeders Into Leaders,” Jeff will share his experiences encountered in his work at Ole Miss, as well as what he shares when providing leadership training to other teams.

In normal times, and even more so during a pandemic, growing great teams is crucial and challenging. Jeff’s GROW theory is a management and professional development leadership program that attendees can adopt for their operations. In his talk at LawnSite LiveXchange, Jeff will inspire the audience by highlighting how lawn care and landscape leaders achieve championship results by having Great teams, Raising results, when the Offense wins, and cultivating Winning attitudes.

Working at Ole Miss since 2000, Jeff has implemented his GROW theory to develop his grounds staff — affectionately known as “weeders” — into “leaders.” Utilizing the GROW theory has reaped rewards in the form of national recognition by the Princeton Review, PGMS, Newsweek, and faculty, staff, students, and visitors on the university’s campus. Empower yourself and your employees, and gather ideas on how to organize your operations to be able to do more with less, successfully! Learn more here.

Find Out More About LawnSite LiveXchange

In addition to this keynote on leadership, the Executive Conference program features individual speakers and roundtable discussions. Speakers are experts working in the lawn care and landscape industry, including business owners/management, groundskeepers, facilities leaders, and consultants. Topics include:

Turf Plant & Health

Take Your Business To The Next Level

Put Technology To Work For You]

Building An Equipment Fleet For 2022

Emerging Issues

