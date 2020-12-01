While the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS), scheduled for January 6-8, 2021, will be virtual this year, a new Business Hub has been developed to connect over 530 exhibiting companies with attendees. The intelligent, searchable business directory will provide opportunities for exhibitors and attendees to engage in commerce during this year’s online show.

The MANTS.com Business Hub encourages exhibitors and attendees to network, explore, discuss new products, and engage in commerce during show dates. The hub utilizes intelligent matching to connect exhibitors and buyers based on 150 selected categories of interest. Exhibitor profiles will feature product images, videos, and company news and information. Attendees may research their “matched” companies ahead of time and use the Connect Appointment scheduling and Connect Email contact features to request information and/or set appointments to reach exhibitors directly. They will also have opportunities to participate in one-on-one meetings, group sales presentations, live product demonstrations, and hosted drop-in hours during show dates via platforms like Zoom, Go to Meetings, Webex, etc..

The Business Hub is now open to registered attendees as of December 1 to see the exhibiting companies with whom they have been matched and which exhibitors have the products they seek. The Business Hub will be available leading up to the show and 90 days post-show. Attendee registration is $10 per person and is open through January 8, 2021.

“MANTS is committed to providing a meaningful platform through which exhibitors and buyers can search, shop, learn, connect and buy during this year’s show,” said MANTS Executive Vice President Vanessa Finney. “With the MANTS.com Business Hub, we’re providing one centralized location for buying companies to find plants and nursery stock, landscape and garden items, heavy and light duty equipment, tools, outdoor furniture, and an extensive selection of allied industry products.”

“MANTS in January has meant business to the green industry for the last 50 years, and we plan to continue this tradition into 2021,” added Finney. “We invite our exhibitors and buying companies to join us in partnership to fulfill their business needs.”

Plans for MANTS 2021 also include print and digital versions of the annual Buyer’s Guide, an online calendar of public virtual exhibitor events, and a virtual edition of the yearly new product showcase for green industry media.

MANTS is sponsored by the State Nursery and Landscape Associations of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Visit here for additional show details.

