The NaturaLawn® of America Dan Collins Scholarship was established in 2017 in memory of Dan Collins, a NaturaLawn® of America franchise owner from Richmond, VA who passed away from cancer in 2005. Collins was known for his kind heart and “larger-than-life,” gentlemanly manner. The scholarship named in his honor seeks to recognize high school or undergraduate students who exhibit similar generosity of character and goodwill.

The 2021 selection process proved competitive, with applicants from over 30 states and multiple countries.

“We are so pleased to assist these very deserving young adults in realizing their educational goals and easing the cost of the journey ahead of them,” Phil Catron, president and founder of NaturaLawn® of America, said of the selected candidates. “We’re eager to follow their paths and are sure they will achieve great success in their future endeavors.”

First place winner Autumn Moore hopes to explore the fields of plant science and horticulture, contributing to her previous dual-enrollment studies of environmental resource management and biology through Penn State. Matt Tengtrakool will attend Harvard University in the fall of 2021 to study environmental studies and policy, while Lydia Gilpin will attend Texas Christian University to pursue her degree in elementary education.

NaturaLawn® of America’s environmentally-friendly approach to lawn care has been creating green lawns quickly, more naturally, and with fewer weeds since 1987. NaturaLawn® of America is a national lawn care franchise system with 34 owners holding 92 licenses, servicing over 125,000 customers in 26 states and the District of Columbia. For more information on the Dan Collins Scholarship and NaturaLawn® of America, visit NaturaLawn.com.