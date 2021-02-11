A newly formed turf maintenance startup, Green Group, lead by industry veteran Keith Freeman, has been announced. Two strategic partnerships have also been formed with turf-management companies Eastern Turf Maintenance and Loyalty Lawn Care. These relationships, along with others planned for 2021, seek to position Green Group as a green industry company providing enterprise-level tools, processes, resources, and opportunities for a people-first culture.

According to Green Group, its partnerships enable independently owned turf businesses to continue providing the same top-quality service they always have, backed by the support and management of a national team.

“We’re on a mission to reimagine the way lawn care is done while honoring the legacies of respected, well-established brands across the nation,” said Keith Freeman, founder and chief executive officer of Green Group. “We’re choosing to work with the most distinguished turf brands to combine smart employees, best practices, and forward-thinking resources to create unparalleled experiences for both employees and customers alike.”

The company is intent on creating shifts in an industry it feels is ripe for change. Despite growth, factors like aging ownership, limited technology, and limited ability to scale existing companies are now more challenging than ever.

“Having been a part of a green industry leader that was sold and acquired twice in five years, I uniquely understand the challenges with typical transactions from an operational perspective and a human perspective,” said Benjamin Allen, former chief operations officer of LawnAmerica, who joined Green Group as regional director. “Green Group’s partnership model gets things done differently. We are equipped with great people, a solid plan, and the trust that Keith has established throughout his career speaks for itself.”

“People are the heartbeat of our business, and my vision is to underscore that in all we do, especially as the industry progresses,” said Freeman. “Engaged employees who feel valued create opportunities that drive change for themselves and for the business.”

Eastern Turf Maintenance joined the Green Group platform with its residential and commercial assets in the fall of 2019. Green Group partnered with Loyalty Lawn Care in November of 2020, assuming all equipment and real estate associated with the business.

All employees from both companies remain in place, bringing the total number of those employed by Green Group to more than 100. Green Group is currently hiring another 20 employees to support the new partnerships and outfit its new Raleigh, NC headquarters. It will be home to approximately 60 employees once renovations are complete. A second warehouse building at the same location will be constructed later this year.

Green Group, headquartered in Raleigh, NC, is a national turf maintenance company on a mission to lead the green industry in reimaging lawn care and investing in people and processes first.

Want to talk about the business management topics with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals? Join the discussions in the Business Management Forums at LawnSite.com.