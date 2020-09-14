Cat® Expo Live

Caterpillar’s first North American virtual trade show, Cat Expo Live, will take place on Tuesday, September 15, from 11 AM to 2 PM CST and Wednesday, September 16, from 3 PM to 6 PM CST. Attendees can: visit different products, technology and services “booths;” have live chats with over 100 Caterpillar product experts; tune in to exclusive demos, live events, and videos; take advantage of show-specific offers; win giveaways; and download resources. Can’t make it September 15 or 16? Register anyway — you can access Cat Expo Live on demand on your schedule.

Davey’s Talking Trees Goes Live

The Davey Tree Expert Company is taking its Talking Trees YouTube video series to its Facebook page for “Talking Trees Live!” Davey arborists from across the U.S. will discuss topics of seasonal importance with viewers during bi-monthly, live events hosted on Davey’s Facebook page. Tree care topics will range from damaging insects and diseases, professional tree care advice to prepare for autumn, and commonly asked fall-related questions.

Each session will be held on a Wednesday at 3 PM EST. Session dates and topics will include:

Arborist Lou Meyer from the Chesapeake Bay area will talk landscaping advice for preparing to fall into winter, from dormant pruning and mulching to fertilization tips. October 7: Chicago-area arborist Shawn Kingzette will discuss “OAKtober,” touching on common oak diseases and insects to watch for this fall.

Chicago-area arborist Shawn Kingzette will discuss “OAKtober,” touching on common oak diseases and insects to watch for this fall. October 21: Matt Petty from Davey’s Houston area offices will talk “zombie trees,” how to spot them and what you can do to protect your property.

This series is held in partnership with Garden Media Group (GMG) and each event will be hosted by Katie Dubow, GMG president. Additional Facebook Live events are being considered on future, seasonal tree care topics.

Online Product Intros From Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool’s New Product Symposium, normally held at its headquarters in Milwaukee, WI, has been transformed into an online event series, called the Milwaukee® PIPELINE™. Each of the four episodes can be viewed at home or on-the-go. The first two episodes were presented August 20 and September 10. Episode 1 discussed how the M12™, M18™ and MX FUEL™ cordless power tool and equipment systems are growing. Episode 2 examined the expansion of the PACKOUT™ Modular Storage System as well as entry into a new product category. In Episode 3, which will air October 15 at 5 PM CST, learn about the newest products in our rapidly growing collection as well as the accessories that pair with them to provide the very best performance and durability. Episode 4, presented on November 12 at 5 PM CSTis about new strides in jobsite PPE and cordless lighting systems. Participants must register for full online event access. View recaps and register here.

NALP’s LANDSCAPES 2020

The National Association of Landscape Professionals has opened registration for LANDSCAPES 2020: The Virtual Experience, which will take place October 20-22, 2020. The annual conference normally takes place in conjunction with GIE+EXPO in Louisville, KY. However, this year’s conference will take place virtually.

The conference—the nation’s largest education event for landscape and lawn care contractors —has unveiled its schedule, with more than 40 education sessions. “Our annual conference helps industry companies find solutions to their greatest challenges, including improving company culture, winning more sales, streamlining operations, improving business and financial planning, and this year is no different,” said Britt Wood, NALP CEO. “We would love to be together in person, but we’ve created the next best thing with online networking and live Q&A sessions, to ensure that people can still benefit from the peer learning aspect which is such an important part of our events.”

The online event also includes Zoom with Champions, an online version of the very popular Breakfast with Champion event, which brings peers and experts together for in-depth discussions on one of 80 different topics. Register for Zoom with Champions during the conference registration process. Spots for popular topics will fill up fast.

Attendees will have access to all the education sessions for a full year after the conference and will also receive 10% off the NALP Innovation and Technology Forum in November. The day-long NALP Innovation and Technology Forum, taking place on November 18, 2020, offers seven hours of education and networking, with sessions that highlight how landscape and lawn care businesses are using technology to streamline systems, improve productivity, and transform operations. The keynote speaker, Josh Linkner, is a tech entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author who shares strategies to use an innovation mindset to boost growth.

The education for both conferences is approved for Landscape Industry Certified CEU’s at 1 per hour of instruction attended. LANDSCAPES 2020: The Virtual Experience is sponsored by JOHN DEERE (Platinum Partner), Caterpillar (Gold Partner), and Bayer (Silver Partner). The NALP Innovation & Technology Forum is sponsored by Gravely and STIHL.

Virtual ASLA Conference

The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) has announced its virtual event for the fall will be held November 16-18. reVISION ASLA 2020 is a reimagined, virtual experience to learn, connect, and celebrate landscape architecture – all from the safety of your own home. The event will include:

Up to 25 hours of professional development will be available

Creative learning environments to reduce the number of times you check your email

Opportunity to learn from corporate partners about brand new products and technology

Opportunity to network and share best practices with peers

Registration will open soon. For more information, click here.