Nobody knows Lucky’s exact age, although he’s believed to be about 12. Lucky’s a rescue dog and, in his case, his name matches his circumstances; he’s a celebrity, the most recognizable four-legged proponent of healthy, managed lawns and landscapes on the planet.

Lucky is the hero of TurfMutt, the outdoor education and environmental stewardship program led by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute’s (OPEI) Research and Education Foundation. He was rescued by and lives in the Virginia home of OPEI President and CEO Kris Kiser.

He didn’t start out being the green industry’s most recognizable “spokesdog.” Kiser had to convince the OPEI board to give it a go. That the board agreed to the fund the TurfMutt program turned out to be smart.

Over the past six years Lucky’s popularity has soared thanks to his regular appearance as a cartoon in publications such as Weekly Reader and Scholastic (the global leader in children’s publishing), and being showcased live on CBS’ popular Saturday morning “Lucky Dog” television show. It is estimated that OPEI’s TurfMutt program, offering tips on environmentally sound lawns and landscapes, has reached more than 60 million children and dogloving adults.

“We just signed on for a third season with CBS (“Lucky Dog” show) and got new numbers from Scholastic. The TurfMutt Program is hitting the right spot with the right message at the right time,” says Kiser. “I never dreamed it would turn into something like this.”