The employee-owners of PBI-Gordon have announced that John Wiblishauser has joined the company as sales manager. In his new role, Wiblishauser is responsible for PBI-Gordon product sales to turfgrass management customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Based in Philadelphia, he is taking over the sales territory from long-time PBI-Gordon Employee- Owner John Patten. Patten will be retiring in Fall 2018.

Immediately prior to joining PBI-Gordon, Wiblishauser was in sales with Grigg Brothers, where he covered a territory that ran from Virginia to Maine. Before that he was with Bayer CropScience. Wiblishauser is a graduate of the Rutgers University Golf Turf Management program.

“John is a great addition to the PBI-Gordon sales team,” says Doug Obermann, PBI-Gordon vice president of Professional and Agricultural Sales. “His deep knowledge and experience will serve our customers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey well now and in the future.”

Down the eastern seaboard, Matt Ayala has joined the company’s sales team as Florida manager. Based in Ft. Myers, he is responsible for PBI-Gordon product sales to golf course and turfgrass management customers in Florida and the Caribbean. Ayala is taking over the sales territory from long-time PBI-Gordon Employee-Owner Tim Allen. Allen has been a member of the Florida, Alabama and Mississippi Turfgrass Associations and will be retiring in Fall 2018.

Ayala comes to PBI-Gordon from SePRO Corporation, where he served as sales manager for the turf and landscape markets in western Florida. He is a Certified Pesticide Operator and alumnus of the University of Central Florida.

“Matt brings a wealth of experience to PBI-Gordon,” says Obermann. “His deep product knowledge and familiarity with the needs of turfgrass professionals in Florida and the Caribbean will be a great asset to our customers in that region.”

