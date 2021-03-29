Ruppert Landscape recently announce that the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) Foundation awarded the Ruppert Landscape Company Scholarship to Nick Bianchi of Pennsylvania College of Technology in the amount of $1,000. Scholarship recipients were recognized at NALP’s 45th Annual National Collegiate Landscape Competition (NCLC) virtual event, March 15-19, 2021.

Bianchi (age 19) from Scranton, PA is a sophomore at Penn College studying horticulture technology with a landscape emphasis. Upon graduation, he hopes to continue his education by earning hands-on industry experience with a landscaping company and aspires to one day own and operate his own landscape construction company.

“We would like to sincerely thank all the young adults who took the time to apply for scholarships this year and congratulate Nick on this accomplishment,” said Doug Halsey, region manager at Ruppert Landscape and NCLC Committee Chairman. “We are proud to support such a bright, talented young scholar and are excited to see where his career in the green industry takes him.”

For more than two decades, the NALP Foundation (a 501c3 organization) has been focused on supporting the education of future landscape industry professionals. Through support from donors, the NALP Foundation has awarded more than $1.4 million in academic scholarships to students in college-level landscape and horticulture programs.

“NALP Foundation Scholarship applications are reviewed independently by a team of industry professionals and educators. The team looks for academic merits, leadership, community service, creativity, demonstration of leadership, financial need, and any other special circumstances that stand out for a deserving scholarship recipient. The NALP Foundation is dedicated to advancing careers in the landscape industry and is grateful to companies like Ruppert Landscape who provide academic opportunities to deserving students to help build a legacy for the lawn and landscape industry,” said Britt Wood, executive director of NALP Foundation.

Ruppert Landscape, a benefactor to the NALP Foundation, established the annual Ruppert Landscape Company Scholarship in 2015 to support a deserving student pursuing a career as a landscape professional. A family and employee-owned business, Ruppert Landscape provides commercial landscape construction and management services and is headquartered in Laytonsville, MD.

Read about all the NCLC winners on the NALP website.