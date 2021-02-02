Scag Power Equipment has formalized its partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation, whose mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. Since 2018, Scag has been contributing to the Foundation’s First Responders Outreach program, which provides critical funding for emergency relief efforts, essential equipment, PPE, and training to ensure our first responders have what they need to perform to the best of their abilities. The Foundation also builds 100% mortgage-free specially adapted smart homes for those severely wounded in the line of duty, and provides home modifications, adapted vehicles, and mobility devices to injured, wounded, ill, and aging first responders.

“Scag Power Equipment has long been a supporter of America’s Heroes – fire, police and EMT personnel; military and military Veterans – through our ‘Simply the Brave’ initiative. We respect and honor all those who serve to keep our country and its citizens safe and free, day in and day out. We humbly offer our thanks to these heroes for all that they do,” said Chris Frame, President of Scag.

Khristina Cook, associate director of Integrated Marketing for the Gary Sinise Foundation stated, “We are incredibly grateful for Scag’s generosity and ongoing support of our First Responders Outreach program, and are thrilled to continue our partnership in honor of our nation’s everyday heroes.”

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation’s defenders for nearly forty years. The Foundation’s programs—designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities—serve America’s heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. To learn more, visit here.