The Irrigation Association is to recognize water providers for promoting conservation through efficiency. The Irrigation Association recently announced two new Smart Water Application Technologies awards aimed to recognize water providers for spearheading efforts to conserve water through stakeholder engagement, education and programs that promote efficiencies in outdoor water use. Two new SWAT awards will be presented to water providers at WaterSmart Innovations.

The SWAT awards will annually recognize water providers with two awards:

Outstanding Industry Partnership Award – This award recognizes efforts to increase partnerships with landscape and/or irrigation professionals.

– This award recognizes efforts to increase partnerships with landscape and/or irrigation professionals. Outstanding Public Engagement Award – This award recognizes work to engage and educate residential and commercial end users on smart and efficient technologies, best practices, and programs related to outdoor water conservation.

“Water providers everywhere are developing new and innovative ways to engage and educate their customers on the importance of outdoor water use, conservation and irrigation efficiency,” said Abby Owens, public works compliance analyst with the City of Plano and chair of the IA’s SWAT Promotions Working Group. “I am excited for the IA to recognize these inventive programs that not only save water but also promote education, best management practices and use of efficient irrigation technologies throughout their service areas.”

The inaugural SWAT awards will be presented during the 2019 WaterSmart Innovations Conference and Exposition on Wednesday, Oct. 2, in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to be recognizing the hard work water providers put into promoting outdoor water use efficiency and education,” said IA government and public affairs director John Farner. “With conservation in mind, water providers understand the importance of outdoor water use. The IA is honored to recognize water providers who play a leading role in sustaining our water resources for years to come.”

The application process for the awards opens on June 3 and runs through July 31. The application and information about the awards can be found by visiting www.irrigation.org/swatawards.

Important Dates