With a commitment to helping its customers and communities worldwide enhance the beauty, productivity, and sustainability of the land, The Toro Company has introduced its Land. Water. Thrive. initiative.

The initiative aims to help improve water use efficiency, enhance outdoor environments and greenspaces, and educate on sustainable agricultural practices. Over a two-year period, The Toro Foundation will contribute up to $1 million in grants to nonprofits in global communities with the Greenspace Enhancement Grant Program. The program aims to support organizations in their efforts to revitalize parks and green spaces, enrich the outdoors of neighborhoods and schools, educate on the efficient use of water, and support sustainable agriculture through community gardens.

“Impacting lives through the sustainable use of land and water is the focus of Land. Water. Thrive.,” said Judson McNeil, president of The Toro Foundation. “The grant program is directed at conserving and restoring our outdoor environments to ensure healthier, more vibrant and sustainable communities where our employees live and work.”

For 2018, the Greenspace Enhancement Grant Program will support organizations in the following cities worldwide:

Beatrice, NE

Bloomington, MN

El Paso, TX

Iron Mountain, MI

Riverside, CA

Sanford, FL

Shakopee, MN

Windom, MN

Xiamen City, China

Ploiesti, Romania

Spellbrook, UK

Locations included in the 2019 grant program will be announced at a later date.

Visit The Toro Company website for grant criteria, online application, and other information. Applications are due by September 1, 2018.