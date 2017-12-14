Want to stay ahead of workplace trends in order to adapt and continue to find ways to recruit, hire and retain good people? Gallup has been studying the American workplace for decades, and the organization’s recent research uncovered three disruptive workplace trends landscape professionals should stay ahead of as a way to incorporate innovative strategies sooner rather than later.

1. The AI revolution is here, and business owners are unprepared for its impact on employee engagement.

A significant proportion of total U.S. employment is in the high-risk category of being replaced by automation such as that produced by robots, according to “The Future of Employment: How Susceptible Are Jobs to Computerization?” Frey and Osborne calculated the probability of computerization for 702 detailed occupations. According to Gallup, nearly four in 10 millennials are at high risk of having their job replaced by automation, compared with 32% of those in the two older generations.

To fight negativity from employees based on this worry, business owners should communicate about and plan for the AI revolution as it relates to employees. By understanding employees’ needs and demonstrating how AI can assist employees, companies can improve employee engagement and amplify workers’ performance.

2. Millennials now represent the largest generation in the U.S. workforce — and many don’t stay with their companies for the long term.

For many employers, millennials now outnumber employees from the Generation X and baby boomer generations. While they have a lot to offer, including more diversity, tech savviness and a fresh perspective, the trick is getting them to stay with your company.

Gallup research reveals that 21 percent of millennials (more than three times the number of non-millennials) switched jobs in the last year. Gallup also found that only half of millennials strongly agree that they plan to be working at their current company in one year.

The trouble is in employee engagement – only 29 percent of millennials are engaged at work. One major contributor to this is poor or absent professional and career development. Nearly six in 10 millennials compared with only four in 10 Gen Xers and baby boomers say opportunities to learn and grow are “extremely important” to them when applying for a job.

3. Baby boomers are postponing retirement, and millennials are getting married and having children later in life, making workplace planning and forecasting increasingly vital.

As baby boomers move past retirement age, many are staying in the workforce longer than prior generations did. Rather than simply reacting to these changes, high-performing companies use workforce analytics and forecasting to enhance their workforce-planning strategies.

While most organizations continue to talk about the workforce of the future, the best ones are already predicting what’s coming and are building the analytics and capabilities to prepare for it.