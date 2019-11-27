Left Hand Robotics, manufacturer of the world’s first self-driving smart robot for both commercial turf and snow maintenance, recently added MTE Turf Equipment Solutions (MTE) as one of its first dealers. As a supplier of commercial grounds maintenance equipment in the Northeast, MTE will help expand sales and service for Left Hand Robotics. MTE has four store locations and will represent Left Hand Robotics in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Left Hand Robotics’ self-driving RT-1000 smart robot transforms between an autonomous field mowing robot and a snow clearing robot. It’s designed for anyone who manages commercial or public turf maintenance or snow clearing. The robot can be monitored real-time from a smartphone while RADAR and LIDAR sensors can detect an unexpected person or obstacle for safe operation. The MTE sales team is equipped to demo the RT-1000 and available field attachments so turf and snow professionals can see how the workbot performs.

“Our team at MTE is excited to partner with a forward thinking quality brand like Left Hand Robotics in the emerging autonomous grounds care space,” said Ben Mancuso, vice president at MTE. “With our operating footprint in the northeast U.S., our customers cut grass and move snow. We believe the folks at Left Hand Robotics are building a machine that will bring new efficiencies to these tasks and will offer our customers the ability to re-allocate human resources and increase overall productivity.”

Terry Olkin, CEO of Left Hand Robotics, commented, “We are excited and honored to have such a prestigious and established dealer as MTE amongst our first dealers. The MTE and Left Hand Robotics partnership will enable customers in the Northeast to experience next generation technology to tackle their outdoor tasks.”

Dealers are now taking orders for the 2020 models. Contact the MTE team for more information or to schedule an equipment demo today. Find the nearest location at www.mte.us.com/locations.