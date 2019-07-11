Contractors and organizations that have built water-saving and sustainable projects have a chance to be recognized with the Water & Sustainability Innovation Award this year.

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply and Audubon International are now accepting nominations for the 2020 Water & Sustainability Innovation Award through Sept. 13, 2019. Audubon International is a not-for-profit environmental organization that creates environmentally sustainable environments where people live, work, and play. Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply is the largest family-owned supplier of landscape and water management products in the country. The company offers products and education for irrigation and landscape, turf and land management, outdoor living, sports fields, golf and sustainable solutions.

The winner of the 2020 Water & Sustainability Innovation Award will be brought to Phoenix in January for an award ceremony, and Ewing and Audubon will also produce a video about the winning project, among other prizes.

The Water & Sustainability Innovation Award was created by Ewing and Audubon to recognize projects including landscapes, parks and other green spaces that contribute to more sustainable communities with an emphasis on water efficiency.

There is no cost for submissions, but projects must have been supplied in part by Ewing to be eligible. The entry form and guidelines can be found at EwingIrrigation.com/award.

The Water & Sustainability Innovation Award first launched in 2018, with the Corica Park South Course renovation in Alameda, Calif. selected as the first winning project. The golf course was completely renovated with an extensive storm water collection system, water-efficient sprinklers and climatically suited turfgrass and native plants, reducing water use by about 34 million gallons per year.

Two additional Awards of Distinction were also given to Katella High School in Anaheim, Calif. for its comprehensive storm water infiltration project, and to Jovial Concepts in Colorado which installed drip irrigation in 75 community garden beds saving an estimated 320,000 gallons of water per year.

“We hope to see even more nominations this year to shine a spotlight on the ways companies, municipalities and other organizations are improving sustainability in communities across the U.S.,” said Doug York, president of Ewing Irrigation.