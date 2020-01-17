CASE Construction Equipment received the prestigious Good Design® Award for ProjectTETRA, a methane-powered wheel loader concept that provides insight into a future of sustainable, connected, and technologically advanced construction. Although a concept, CASE is already working towards ultimate market viability and represents a significant technological advance, being the brand’s first alternative fuel vehicle.

The Good Design® program is the oldest design awards program and recognizes the best designed products across the globe for sustainability, superior design and unparalleled function. It’s organized by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. The jury, composed of renowned international specialists with broad design experience, selected this year’s winners following the original program’s criteria, which include the innovation, functional, and ecological impact of each winning product.

The CASE wheel loader concept, jointly developed by the CASE engineering and CNH Industrial international design teams, reimagines wheel loader design. It considers a future in which these machines deliver on their purpose more sustainably, fueled by what we consider ‘waste’. ProjectTETRA produces 95% less CO2 when running on biomethane, 90% less nitrogen dioxides and 99% lower particular matter than a diesel powered equivalent, and delivers an 80% reduction in overall emissions.

It demonstrates the viability of alternative fuels in construction equipment and the feasibility of using fuel generated from waste products and renewable sources. It’s powered by a proven methane engine, produced by sister brand FPT Industrial, that delivers maximum power of 230hp, the same performance as its diesel equivalent. This is achieved with a 50% reduction in drive-by noise levels, which makes it ideal for municipal applications and when working in close proximity to offices, residential areas, and people.

The innovative design includes cutting-edge styling and an advanced operator environment that makes extensive use of touchscreen and voice control technologies. The concept also offers innovative safety features that use biometric technologies and an obstacle detection system derived from CNH Industrial’s autonomous vehicle research and development program.

The CASE methane-powered wheel loader concept has been tested in real-world construction environments, demonstrating its feasibility and proving its business case in terms of sustainability, reduced overall Total Cost of Ownership, and operational viability.

As a winner of the award, ProjectTETRA will be featured in the Good Design Yearbook for 2019-2020.