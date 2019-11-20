Husqvarna Group recently announced an investment in Yeti Snow Technology, a Norwegian company delivering autonomous snow clearance systems to airports. Husqvarna, together with original investors, Semcon and Øveraasen, now hold equal parts in Yeti. The collaboration in Yeti is aimed at further exploring autonomous solutions for airports and more, including robotic grass cutting, in which Husqvarna is an industry leader. Yeti, for its part, is the first in the world to operate autonomous snow clearance systems and trucks in a live airport environment in Norway. Together with solutions from Husqvarna Group, the aim is to provide airport operators with a more comprehensive autonomous solution for all seasons of the year.

For Husqvarna Group, the collaboration means entering a brand-new market but evolving its existing solutions. Grass cutting at airports is a key safety issue. Tall grass attracts birds that can potentially be drawn into aircraft engines causing security hazards. Autonomous robotic grass cutters provide a cost efficient and flexible way of always keeping the green spaces surrounding runways and taxiways in great shape, minimizing the risk of bird strikes. Also, manual grass cutting is not only time consuming and costly, but requires a continuous scale-up and down of task force depending on season. Autonomous machines can operates 24/7 enabling high operational efficiency, while digital control decreases human error and enhances safety, a top priority for airports.

“Autonomous technology has been a focus for quite some time at Husqvarna Group. By combining our know-how with the knowledge and experience of our new partners, we aim at improving airport management by enhancing safety, lowering costs, and providing a better passenger experience,” says Sascha Menges, President Husqvarna Division.

Hans Peter Havdal, Division Manager at Semcon, comments, “We have developed a technology for self-driving vehicles in the very toughest conditions, and this has given us a great deal of knowledge in the area. Partnering with Husqvarna opens new doors for Yeti Snow Technology to scale up and further industrialize the solution.”

To watch videos of Yeti’s automated snow plows in action visit here.