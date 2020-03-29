According to a recent market study, Robotic Lawn Mower Market by Future Market Insights, the robotic mowers market is projected to progress at a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5% and reach a valuation of $2 billion by the end of 2029. And iRobot, the maker of well known Roomba vacuums, is entering the market. Here are some key takeaways from the report:

Sales of robotic mowers are expected to remain concentrated to residential end use; nevertheless, sales in the commercial segment are still projected to witness hefty growth over the coming years. The report states, “There is significant potential in the long-run as far as robotic lawn mowers are concerned for lawns in commercial areas, sports fields, hotels, and parks. Thus, companies in the market are positioning themselves to enter the professional/commercial market where requirements for technology and reliability are even higher.”

Demand in Europe’s consumer market has grown rapidly in recent years, and still shows substantial growth opportunity, since the region’s robotic mower market is far from saturation.

GPS and Bluetooth-enabled robotic mowers and wireless mobile devices are potential investment options for manufacturers. Multiple voice interaction is also being provided in upcoming connected robotic lawn mowers.

The global robotic lawn mower market is significantly consolidated, with a few players holding a prominent share of nearly 50% of the market. Some of the key players operating in the global robotic lawn mower market are Husqvarna AB, MTD Products, STIGA S.p.A., KYODO CO., LTD., and Robert Bosch GmbH, among others. Moreover, to win over market imponderables and shakeouts, manufacturers such as Husqvarna, MTD, and Honda are expanding their geographic reach to South East Asia & Pacific.

Roomba Maker To Launch Terra™ Mower

In other robotic mower news, iRobot, manufacturer of the well-known Roomba® robot vacuum, has plans to introduce the Terra robot mower. First publicized over a year ago, Terra was expected to be introduced this year, though no date has been released yet. Terra features mapping and navigation technologies; high-performance, high-quality mowing; and easy installation.

Terra learns its environment using iRobot’s Imprint™ Smart Mapping technology. It mows like people do, navigating a yard efficiently in straight, back-and-forth lines. Terra remembers where it is in the yard and where it still needs to cover. If the robot’s battery runs low, it will return to its base to recharge and then resume mowing until the yard is complete.

An alternative to robotic mowers requiring costly and labor-intensive boundary wires, Terra combines Imprint™ Smart Mapping technology and a newly developed wireless communications system, including standalone beacons. Users just place the wireless beacons around a yard, drive the robot once around the perimeter, and schedule Terra to mow. Users have total control over where the robot goes and where it doesn’t go, so it stays on the lawn and out of the flowers.

Additionally, users can use the iRobot HOME App to customiz­­e a robot – from adjusting the height of the grass to controlling precisely when the lawn is cut, day or night. The robot is designed with rugged features to help it operate in inclement weather and navigate tough outdoor terrain.

“The robot mower segment… has tremendous room for growth in other markets, including North America,” said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot.

But the real question remains: Will Terra be safe for cats to ride on? We’re thinking no. They may have to stick with Roombas!

