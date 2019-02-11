Conserva Irrigation, a national outdoor irrigation company founded on the concept of water conservation, has announced a successful 2018 campaign with a total of 45 new franchise agreements signed throughout the year and nine territory expansions from existing franchisees. To further fuel the brand’s national footprint and community impact, Conserva Irrigation expanded into target markets including Texas, Florida, Louisiana, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Kansas, and New Jersey. The company began offering franchise opportunities in 2017.

“Our team couldn’t have asked for a better year. Alongside our franchisees, technicians and partners, Conserva Irrigation was able to surpass expectations. The accomplishments achieved throughout 2018 reflect everyone’s hard work and commitment to our brand and services,” said Russ Jundt, founder of Conserva Irrigation. “As we jump into 2019, we remain devoted to pursuing new opportunities with entrepreneurs that believe in Conserva’s mission to make groundbreaking strides in water conservation efforts nationwide.”

Conserva Irrigation services homeowners and business owners to reduce water consumption through its use of a proprietary irrigation auditing system and Toro water-efficient products.

In other company news, Conserva Irrigation’s partnership with the Target Corporation continued in 2018. The Irrigation Association awarded Conserva and Target the 2018 Vanguard Award, which was created to honor an innovative project in the irrigation industry. Since partnering with more than 320 Target properties, Conserva’s services have saved the leading retailer over 36 million gallons of water.

Operating underneath the Outdoor Living Brands umbrella, Conserva Irrigation and remains the only environmentally responsible irrigation company with a franchise business model focused on providing repair and maintenance practices for commercial and residential sprinkler systems. Conserva was founded in 2010 by Russ Jundt, who became disturbed by the tremendous amount of water wasted by the typical irrigation system. As a solution to this problem, Jundt developed a proprietary process to audit irrigation systems — the “System Efficiency Score” — to rate the water efficiency of a system based on a numerical scale. This systemized approach allows homeowners to understand how much water their sprinkler systems are wasting, as well as what improvements to make in order to reduce water consumption and lower water bills.

“Water conservation has been and will continue to be at the heart of everything we do at Conserva. With growing concerns over our planet’s water supply, we feel it’s our duty to do everything we can to eliminate runoff and reduce water waste resulting from sprinkler systems,” said Jundt.

Conserva Irrigation is seeking single- and multi-unit operators with a range of experience levels, as well as those looking for add-on or conversion business opportunities. Potential franchisee candidates should be willing to invest between $43,550 and $80,250. Incentives are also available for veterans, multi-territory agreements and those with existing businesses or are an employee of an existing franchisee.

