Munro Companies, Inc., is offering an extended five-year warranty on their packaged pump stations when installed with a 100% Hunter irrigation system. The extended warranty package is offered on packaged pump stations for all landscape irrigation projects including residential (starting with the Complete PRO II 3/4 HP, pictured right) commercial, and golf course applications.

“This provides the property owner with an unbeatable warranty across all of the key mechanical components in a system – the pump station and the sprinkler/control equipment,” said Guy Collins, Munro director of sales.



“Hunter Industries is excited to collaborate with Munro in providing irrigation professionals with a total solution that maximizes benefits for their clients. An extended warranty provides the property owner with added peace-of-mind and demonstrates our companies’ mutual commitment to quality and service,” said Bryce Carnehl, specification support Manager for Hunter Industries.

To make it easier for contractors to select, specify, and install packaged pump stations, Munro’s dedicated team of pump station experts are available to collaborate on designs, specifications, drawings, and submittal packages. To learn more about this new warranty and collaboration between Hunter and Munro, visit here.

