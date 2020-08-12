K-Rain Manufacturing has announced the release of its new 2-wire irrigation controller, the SiteMaster. It offers a 99 zone capability and is designed for large commercial, industrial and residential irrigation sites. Unlike a conventional controller, the SiteMaster uses a single 2-wire communication path and addressable decoders to control valves, pump starts, and flow sensors. The advantage is a higher zone/station capacity with decoders able to be placed at great distances from the controller – up to 2.8 miles away with a fully loaded 99 zone system. Labor is saved on wire and installation since all valves share the same two wire path.

“Easy set up and advanced diagnostics is what sets the SiteMaster apart from the pack”, says Josh Carmichael, K-Rain Engineering Manager. “For example, the decoder status screen is a quick and easy way to check outgoing and incoming signal strength of each decoder. And the interactive fault screen provides detailed information about an error and its location.” Chip Kah, K-Rain President, adds, “The large display screen, full keyboard, and an easy programming dial make setting and operating the SiteMaster simple and intuitive.”

K-Rain is the 4th largest manufacturer of irrigation products in the world. The K-Rain SiteMaster 2-Wire Decoder Controller is available both domestically and in 60 countries worldwide.

Want to talk with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals about Irrigation? Join the discussion in the forum at LawnSite.com.