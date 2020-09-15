In 2010, Rain Bird introduced its award-winning XFS Subsurface Dripline with patented Copper Shield™ Technology to protect emitters from root intrusion without the use of harsh chemicals or treated filters. Now, Rain Bird is rolling out the XFS-CV Dripline nationwide. This product combines benefits of XFS Subsurface Dripline with a patent-pending, 4.3-psi check valve in every emitter that keeps the dripline charged with water in elevation changes of more than 10 feet — the highest hold-back in the industry. This is designed to make XFS-CV highly efficient in even the most challenging drip irrigation applications.

“XFS-CV Dripline features the same patented Copper Shield Technology as its predecessor, XFS, but with an industry-leading, heavy-duty check valve that makes it suitable for even more irrigation sites,” said Rick Foster, principal product manager for Rain Bird’s Landscape Drip Division. “Every emitter includes a pure copper chip that protects it from root intrusion, a practice that’s better than simply encapsulating the copper in plastic, which diminishes its effectiveness. The XFS-CV’s emitter check valves mean it can be used effectively on sloped areas, level areas, above ground and below — really, any time a project calls for drip irrigation.”

XFS-CV Dripline remains charged with water, so it more uniformly irrigates all plants in the drip zone. The check valve also prevents water from draining out of the dripline at the zone’s lowest points, preventing plants in those areas from being overwatered and avoiding wasteful puddling. There’s no need to recharge the dripline at the beginning of each watering cycle, so XFS-CV uses less water than other driplines in similar applications. The XFS-CV’s durable, proprietary, flexible dual-layered tubing (copper color over black) material resists chemicals and UV damage and also designed to be easy to work with and install.

XFS-CV Dripline is also simple to specify and stock. With its standard flow rates, superior root-intrusion technology and check valves in every emitter, XFS-CV makes the design process easier. Contractors can reduce their inventories and decrease the possibility of installation errors because XFS-CV is suitable for all drip applications.

“At Rain Bird, we understand how important it is to have product available when irrigation professionals need it,” Foster said. “We’ve invested in our dripline manufacturing facilities, enhancing our testing and controls technology to serve our customers for years to come with the quality they have come to expect from Rain Bird. Our distributors and their customers can rest assured we’ll have XFS-CV and our other dripline models in stock, and that we’ve taken steps to ensure these products are the highest quality available in the industry today.”

