As part of its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Report, released June 22, Hunter Industries, a global manufacturer of irrigation and landscape lighting products, reported on the success of its Irrigation Controller Recycling Pilot Program launched last year.

With the support of its domestic distributor partners, Hunter collected over 4,100 pounds of discarded irrigation equipment in 2020 and sent it to nonprofit organization Blue Star Recyclers in Colorado. Blue Star employs people with autism and other disabilities to deconstruct and recycle the equipment, thereby preventing toxic metals from ending up in a landfill.

According to the CSR Report, Hunter plans “to expand the program in 2021 by including more distributors and engaging more customers.”

Massey Services, who offers irrigation and landscape services and is the U.S.’s fifth largest pest management company, is one of the participants. “We are delighted to partner with Hunter Industries on this initiative,” said President Tony Massey. “Our recycling program was championed by our Quality Assurance team and is another example of our commitment to environmental responsibility. “ Prior to the initiative, the company had replaced and disposed of more than 1,500 irrigation controllers in 2020.

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply is another one of Hunter’s partners in the program. According to their site, for every 1,000 pounds of controllers recycled:

28 pounds of hazardous heavy metals are diverted from landfills.

Taxpayer savings of $79.51

1,394 pounds of greenhouse gas emission are prevented

1.3 days of employment are provided for Blue Star employees.

To participate: 1. Save any old controllers when you replace them with new ones. 2. Drop your used controllers off at a local Ewing store. 3. Tell others about the program!

