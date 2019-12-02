The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized The Toro Company with a 2019 WaterSense Excellence Award for its efforts to defeat water waste and promote WaterSense in 2018. Last year, Toro launched Land. Water. Thrive., a new philanthropic initiative aimed at improving water efficiency in outdoor environments. As part of that initiative, over a two-year period, Toro is offering up to $1 million in grants to nonprofits in the global community as part of the Greenspace Enhancement Grant Program.

In addition to sponsoring a weekly radio program, The Water Zone, Toro co-sponsored the Wyland Foundation’s National Mayor’s Challenge kick-off event to share and promote outdoor water conservation information with participating cities. Toro also continued its annual Water Is Life Art Mural Challenge calendar activity for elementary students nationwide with proceeds from calendar sales benefitting participating schools. The Toro Company endorsed WaterSense-labeled products and trained end users at numerous public and professional events throughout the country in 2018.

This marks the fourth year Toro has been recognized for its dedication to water management innovation and education. “Sustaining our natural resources is a key focus in the work that we do and the products that we bring to market,” says John McPhee, general manager, Toro Irrigation and Lighting Businesses. “We are proud to partner with the EPA to take measurable action to conserve our water resources and to be continually recognized for our efforts. Congratulations to every award recipient for their endeavors over the past year.”

Since 2006, The Toro Company and more than 2,000 other WaterSense partners have helped consumers save more than 3.4 trillion gallons of water. That’s enough water to supply all American households for four months. In addition to water savings, WaterSense-labeled products and homes have helped reduce the amount of energy needed to heat, pump, and treat water by 462.5 billion kilowatt hours—which is enough to power more than 44.4 million homes for a year and save $84.2 billion in water and energy bills.

“Our partners have made water-saving products, homes and programs accessible across the nation and have educated millions on the importance of water conservation,” said Veronica Blette, Chief, WaterSense Branch. “These WaterSense award winners are leading the fight against water waste to save our most precious resource.”