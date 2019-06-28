American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) announces a collaboration with STIHL Inc. to support their independent nationwide campaign promoting the benefits of battery-electric equipment in professional applications. The new effort pairs industry-leading commercial grade STIHL battery tools with AGZA’s AGZA Green Zone® education and certification programs for sustainable grounds maintenance.

For a decade as the global leader in zero-emission sustainable grounds maintenance strategies, AGZA has been advocating for and supporting the transition from gas to electric operations at schools, universities, sports facilities, golf courses, HOAs, retirement communities, hospitals, hotels, and entire cities. AGZA’s certification programs create and verify AGZA Green Zones, and educate and certify AGZA Service Professionals.

AGZA Green Zones are a scalable model proven to slash hourly operational costs, reduce noise levels, and completely eliminate smog-forming emissions, toxic particulate matter, and greenhouse gasses from grounds maintenance.

More information on the STIHL AP line and AGZA Green Zone case studies that feature STIHL equipment can be found here:

American Green Zone Alliance was founded to give clients and crews the most credible advice on which manufacturers and tools are capable of commercial work production. AGZA will showcase the STIHL AP line, along with a select few other brands of AGZA Approved commercial-grade battery-electric equipment, in its advocacy to mayors and city councils, public works departments, sustainability organizations, and academic, municipal, and commercial crews.

“AGZA’s value and credibility depend on our voice remaining absolutely independent,” said Luke Massman-Johnson, AGZA’s communication director. “We test and vet tools from all the top manufacturers ourselves, then put the best in the hands of professional crews in commercial, municipal, and academic settings. We insist on the most candid feedback from operators — both positive and negative. That’s our only guide in determining which brands and tools are truly viable to replace gas machines in large-scale electric operations.”

For over a century, the performance of STIHL has made it one of the most respected brands in outdoor power equipment. STIHL was among the first to apply cutting-edge lithium-battery power to a suite of tools that could challenge the performance and work production of gas machines. The 36v AP line of commercial tools pushes the boundaries of battery power, performance and run-times, and secures the brand’s place as AGZA Approved commercial grade battery electric equipment.

About American Green Zone Alliance

AGZA is a sustainability consultancy for the grounds maintenance industry, and the global leader in low-noise zero-emission land care strategies. Their mission is to transition the entire grounds maintenance industry from noisy highly polluting gas-powered machines to quieter zero-emission electric equipment and sustainable operations.

About STIHL Inc.

STIHL Inc. manufactures the number one selling brand of gasoline-powered handheld outdoor power equipment in America, as well as the number one selling brand of chain saws in the world. STIHL is also the number one selling brand of gasoline-powered handheld outdoor power equipment among U.S. landscape professionals. STIHL products are sold through a network of more than 9,000 authorized local STIHL Dealers from coast to coast.