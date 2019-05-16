Village Green, a Detroit-based property management company serving more than 90 cities throughout the U.S., has kicked off a major community service initiative by partnering with The Davey Tree Expert Company. Together, as part of a “100 Years, 100 Trees” campaign, the companies will plant 100 trees benefiting neighborhoods and the environment in honor of Village Green’s centennial celebration.

The “100 Years, 100 Trees” initiative was kicked off at an Arbor Day celebration on April 26 at the Ronald McDonald House in Detroit, and will be replicated at other Ronald McDonald Houses and city parks throughout the country. The campaign is rooted in the belief that the company should honor the past while planting for the future. The founder of Arbor Day, J. Sterling Morton grew up in Michigan, in many of the same communities where Village Green got its start a century ago.

The partnership with Davey, a Village Green national supplier partner celebrating 120 years in 2019, has been key to Village Green being able to execute on this ambitious goal. One of Village Green’s core tenets from day one was to provide for and give back to the communities which it serves.

“Village Green is a company that understands its role in the community extends well beyond the front doors of the properties we manage,” noted Diane Batayeh, CEO, Village Green. “By planting trees in the communities in which we serve, we seek to share our ‘life in the green’ mentality while providing a gift that can provide joy to these incredible organizations that seek to serve others.”

A like-minded organization in both history and community-driven background,Kent, OH-based Davey recognized Village Green as a partner with a similar sense of community. For Davey, giving back to the community also comes with the added benefit of beautifying the landscape.

“Here at Davey, we value our partnership with Village Green,” said Jim Gabbard, branch manager, The Davey Tree Expert Company. “When we were asked to participate with them in their ‘100 Years, 100 Trees’ campaign, it was our pleasure to give back in such a wonderful way.”

