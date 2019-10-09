Alpine Gardens, a landscape design and installation company based in Fort Collins, CO, is proud to announce it’s won the Bronze Award of Excellence from the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) for its Carter Lake Retreat design in northern Colorado.

The project was designed for clients who dreamed of having an English style flower garden for their large foothills property. Varieties of plants, from Fossil Creek Nursery, that bloom during the entire Colorado growing season were used for several reasons: to provide color and interest; to screen off unwanted views under the deck; and to create natural plant “walls” for the feel of an outdoor room when using the space. Plants were also selected for their deer and rabbit resistance. To provide interest during the six months that deciduous plants are without leaves, the design included evergreens and native boulders.

A large natural looking gathering space and raised patio was created to serve as an entertainment space. Stone from The Rock Garden included cowboy flagstone, watermark flagstone, and brownstone boulder slabs. An irrigation system from RainBird was installed with low flow XCZ0775PRF drip valves and Xeri-Bug Drip Emitters, to water plants at the root zone and eliminate run-off. For evening enjoyment of the space, a low voltage lighting system from Unique Lighting Systems included several complimentary fixture styles from the Odyssey Series, such as Probe, Orion, and Apollo; and Nova Star from Grate Knights.

“Alpine Gardens has been handcrafting landscapes for over 40 years. It is an honor to receive this NALP award and to be recognized for our staff’s talents and achievements in creating unique and beautiful landscape designs,” said General Manager and Vice President of Alpine Gardens Nate Fetig.

Each year NALP recognizes exceptional landscape, lawn care and interior plantscape design projects from around the nation. This year, 128 awards were bestowed for maintenance, design/build or contracting projects. For more information about the NALP Awards of Excellence, click here.