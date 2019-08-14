Ever think of using artificial grass as a landscape design element? Experts at Synthetic Grass Warehouse, Inc. say artificial turf is moving beyond its reputation for durability and low maintenance and increasing in popularity as a way to add visual interest to areas like paths or driveways.

Take the example of one South Florida family who recently transformed their home by redoing their backyard with artificial grass and adding turf strips to their driveway in a modern, artistic pattern. Turf Concepts, which installs artificial grass installations, was contracted to accomplish this custom design feature.

Using a total 6,500 square feet of Diamond Pro Spring from Synthetic Grass Warehouse gave the property a dual coloring of field green and lime green. For the driveway, which needed dozens of artificial grass strips, Turf Concepts was able to use remnants they had saved over time. The end result was 1,500 feet of grass strips sourced from recycled material, which kept waste and cost to a minimum.