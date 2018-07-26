Despite the drought in Southern California, residents of Northern and Central California have not had an issue with water restrictions. Even so, some residents have decided to install synthetic grass on their properties. In the Bay Area, beautification as well as gopher holes have been major reasons for switching to artificial grass. Manufacturers like Synthetic Grass Warehouse (SGW) offer a wide range of turf products to fit homeowners’ needs for any home improvement or gopher problems.

Forever Greens recently installed 6,000 square feet of SGW’s Everglade Fescue Pro in this unique backyard. Everglade Fescue Pro offers a drainage rate of 30+ inches of rain per hour per square yard. It has a dual coloring of field green and olive green, which gives the appearance of a natural lawn. The product is tough and durable to handle moderate to heavy traffic yet is still soft and pliable.

The homeowners of the featured backyard wanted a unique installation on his large property that complements the rest of the yard. Mike O’Neill, the owner of Forever Greens, found this installation to be a challenging yet satisfying project.

“Installing 6,000 square feet wasn’t the biggest hurdle we encountered. Seaming the turf and switching directions every five feet for the mow lines was the challenge for us,” O’Neill said.

The homeowner wanted the lawn to be the focal point of the yard, and Forever Greens worked to provide just that. Additionally, having such a large backyard, this installation saved him $1,000/month on his water bill.

Many homeowners in the Bay Area have had difficulty with gophers in their lawns, and in a 6,000-square-foot backyard, it’s only harder to relieve the problem.

“Gophers are notorious for digging up holes in the lawns,” O’Neill said.

Gophers dig anywhere from six inches to six feet underground and will eat any vegetation they can find. Their burrows are often shared with other animals such as bugs, rodents, and lizards. Installing turf allows homeowners to have the beautiful green lawn they want and prevent nature’s critters from entering the property from the ground.

Forever Greens takes pride in installing various types of hardscape and landscape, including turf, all over the San Francisco Bay Area. They work hard to always provide a high quality installation in addition to providing top notch customer service.

“We always take care of our customers,” said O’Neill. “We have the ability to give them a huge variety of home improvement options like patios, driveways, putting greens, on top of the turf installations.”

The company started in 2005 installing putting greens and used to be known as Forever Putting Greens. They now offer full artificial landscaping installations, including patios, driveways, and much more.

Forever Greens is Synthetic Grass Warehouse Install of the Month winner for July 2018.