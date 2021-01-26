Brought to you by

Do you have a landscape architecture design you’re particularly proud of? The American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is now accepting submissions for both its 2021 Professional Awards and its Student Awards Program.

The ASLA Awards Program is the oldest and most prestigious in the landscape architecture profession. The Awards honor the most innovative professional landscape architecture projects as well as the brightest ideas from up-and-coming landscape architecture students. Award recipients receive featured coverage in Landscape Architecture Magazine and are honored at a special Awards Presentation ceremony in the fall.

ASLA bestows Professional Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, and Research categories. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence. One Landmark Award is also presented each year. Submissions for ASLA Professional Awards are due no later than 11:59 PST on Friday, March 12, 2021.

The 2021 Professional Awards Jury includes:

Chair: Thaïsa Way, FASLA – Dumbarton Oaks

Virginia Burt, FASLA – Virginia Burt Designs, Inc.

Sahar Coston-Hardy, Affiliate ASLA – Sahar Coston-Hardy Photography

Perry Howard, FASLA – Greensboro, NC USA

Kene Okigbo, ASLA – RDG Planning & Design

Faith Okuma, ASLA – Surroundings Studio, LLC

Karen Phillips, FASLA – NYS Homes & Community Renewal

David Rubin, FASLA – David Rubin Land Collective

Emma Skalka, Hon. ASLA – Victor Stanley

ASLA bestows Student Awards in General Design, Residential Design, Urban Design, Analysis & Planning, Communications, Research, Student Community Service, and Student Collaboration. In each of these categories, juries select a number of Honor Awards and may select one Award of Excellence. Submissions for ASLA Student Awards are due no later than 11:59 PST on Monday, May 24, 2021.

“The ASLA Professional & Student Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful work in the profession,” said Tom Mroz, FASLA, 2021 president of ASLA. “Our professional winners are leaders in the industry. Our student winners represent the best and brightest hope for the future. Each year, we get entries from all around the world. I can’t wait to see the creative projects this year’s Call for Entries brings.”

