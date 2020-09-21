ASV Holdings Inc., manufacturer of all-purpose and all-season compact track loaders and skid steers, has followed up the recent launch of its new MAX-Series™ loaders with a chance at winning a 1-Year MAX-Series lease. Eligible contractors in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) who schedule and complete a demo or walkaround of an ASV machine at an ASV dealer will be entered into the Win an ASV MAX-Series Lease Sweepstakes.

This sweepstakes began on August 1, 2020 and runs through May 31, 2021. The winner of the random drawing will be announced in June 2021 and will have the choice between the new RT-65, VT-70 High Output, or RT-75 MAX-Series Posi-Track® loaders.

“We’ve always said that you need to sit inside and operate a Posi-Track loader to truly understand and experience the difference,” said Regan Meyer, ASV marketing manager. “The launch of the MAX-Series Sweepstakes is the perfect opportunity for industry contractors to visit an ASV dealer and see for themselves what sets the machines apart.”

Owners or operators of landscaping, construction, and agricultural and businesses in the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) are eligible to enter to win the 12-month (up to 700 hours) lease and choose one of the new MAX-Series compact track loaders. Contractors enter by scheduling and completing a walkaround or demo of any ASV compact track loader or skid steer at an ASV dealer during the sweepstakes period. Following the appointment, the dealership representative will present a card with a unique entry code and instructions on how to enter.

Visit asvi.com/winamax for entry information, full sweepstakes rules and eligibility requirements.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The Chance to Win an ASV Max-Series Lease Sweepstakes is open to residents of the 50 U.S & D.C. & Canada, excluding Quebec, who are the age of majority or older and who are owners or operators of businesses in the agricultural, construction and landscaping industries. Void where prohibited. Starts at 12:00:00 AM CT on 8/1/20 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CT on 5/31/21. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. For how to enter and a copy of the official rules at www.asvi.com/winamax. Sponsor: ASV Holdings, Inc., 840 Lily Lane, Grand Rapids, MN, 55744

ASV Max-Series Compact Track Loaders

Introduced in August 2020, the new MAX-Series loaders from ASV are designed to give operators a premium user experience in addition to the company’s proven Posi-Track performance. The line includes a next generation cab featuring 360-degree visibility, a more spacious operator area, a fully adjustable seat, and a new state of the art touch-screen display. The initial models include the RT-65, VT-70 High Output, RT-75 and RT-75 Heavy-Duty MAX-Series Posi-Track® loaders, which will replace the machines with the same model number.

In addition to the new operator-inspired improvements, the MAX-Series loaders feature the industry-leading hydraulic performance, cooling capability, undercarriage technology, reliability and serviceability ASV customers have come to expect.

“We have always had a focus on manufacturing high-performance machines,” said Buck Storlie, ASV product line manager. “Now, in addition to offering the highest-performing equipment on the market, we’re leading in operator comfort and experience. We know how closely comfort and profits are related. More comfort means higher quality work and improved productivity. A comfortable cab can also improve employee retention by keeping the best operators in your equipment.”

Comfort. Operators can work longer days in comfort with the MAX-Series’ new fully suspended seat, featuring adjustable recline, slide, weight, and four-way arm rest settings. A new one-sided lap bar frees space around the operator’s waist and also makes entry and exit easier. Contractors will also have more breathing room and the ability to stretch due to a roomier cab, including up to 2 more inches width at the shoulders, 8 inches wider at the knees and up to 4.5 inches more foot room. The cab also features a new level of operator experience thanks to available Bluetooth radio, improved speakers and speaker placement, and a new antenna placement for a better signal.

The MAX-Series enhances comfort with a highly pressurized, all-weather cab. The optional pressurized cab’s improved seal allows it to stay quieter and more resistant to outside dust and debris. Heat and cold levels are further maintained with an updated HVAC system, allowing for better circulation and improved defrosting capabilities.

Ease of Use. The MAX-Series makes operators’ work easier in addition to making it more comfortable. The new cab provides maximum visibility, featuring industry-leading floor to ceiling glass area made possible by all clear sides and a frameless door. That allows premium 360-degree visibility with minimal obstructions to the operator’s line of sight, providing a better view of the attachment and surroundings. Visibility is further improved with standard LED lighting and optional side lighting.

The cab also can include an optional state-of-the-art 7-inch touch-screen display. The screen includes vital monitoring tools, provides a view of the backup camera, and integrates with service history and schedules, such as engine oil changes and other maintenance needs. Passcode operator lockout is also available.

Control is further enhanced with a new dual throttle option, allowing contractors to operate at a set RPM with joystick controls and increase the RPM with the foot throttle without needing to adjust the dial.

Reliability. ASV built the new cab with a number of features to ensure long-term reliability. New wiring harnesses and fuse panels are fully sealed, water tight and are installed with a design that further protects the electronics.

The new standard cab platform also brings the ability to add Heavy-Duty guarding to other MAX-Series machines. Previously the option was only available on the RT-75 Heavy-Duty and RT-120 Forestry. The configuration includes metal guarding against brush and debris around key areas, such as lights, the AC condenser and rear screen. Operators can also choose to include a factory-installed full rear brush guard, as well as a heavy-gauge, falling object protective structure (FOPS) level 2 cab — a feature previously only on the RT-120 Forestry.

Safety. The machines include the industry’s first compact loader roof escape hatch, allowing operators to get out quickly in emergency situations. Models also include rollover protection (ROPS) and reinforced windows for impact resistance.

The MAX-Series is backed with ASV’s new industry-leading 2-year/2,000-hour warranty. The warranty covers tracks for the entire period and includes the industry’s first and only no-derailment guarantee.

