Gosha Greens, which delivers top-quality, wholesale plants and trees to landscapers, garden centers, and retailers across Florida, recently supplied plants for the newly-constructed iHeartRadio building landscaping project. The landscape design consisted of red and white shrubs planted in the shape of the company’s logo along with satellite-like lights atop Italian cypresses. To complete the look, Gosha Greens found, purchased, and delivered local copperleaf, dracaena marginata, blue agave, and clusia plants just in time.

“The landscaper for the iHeartRadio project called me last minute in search of premium plants to finish up this large project,” explained Gosha Greens owner, Kevin Kalantari. “Within hours, we were able to find and deliver everything they needed.”

The copperleaf, dracaena marginata, and blue agave plants surround the front of the property near the heart design, while the lush clusia was installed in the back of the building. The iHeartRadio building is located at 8358 W Oakland Park Boulevard, Sunrise, FL 33351.

“Both the landscaper and iHeartRadio were more than pleased with our quick response and quality material,” said Kalantari. “Gosha Greens hopes to work with both companies in the near future.”

