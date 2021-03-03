Dauer Manufacturing has dramatically expanded its landscape lighting offerings with over 150 new products for 2021. The new product lineup broadens Dauer’s low-voltage lighting with a full line of integrated fixtures and aluminum selections, continuously delivering on durability, versatility, and innovation.

Responding to customer demand and consumer trends, the product launch comes on the heels of Dauer celebrating its 20th anniversary. The company’s new landscape lighting products add wattage, lumens, beam spread and color temperature variations to its integrated proprietary molds for uplights, down lights, path lights, step lights, tree mounts, and overall lighting fixtures. The new products join Dauer’s existing family of LED lighting systems prized for their elegant designs and highly efficient light output.

“Our customers asked, and we responded,” said Craig Klomparens, President, Dauer Manufacturing. “Our operational structure, proprietary mold development, and keen eye on customer needs, makes us nimble in turn-key product development, while offering price point value.”

Integrated lighting fixtures including the aluminum MCALLISTER and MIRAGE Integrated Uplights, brass offerings such as the RAINIER Integrated Path Light, and NEPTUNE II Integrated Submersible, offer durable solutions with enhanced color temperature and lumen output, and custom powder coated color options.

“Outdoor living spaces have taken on a new meaning these days, inspiring us at Dauer to further arm landscape lighting customers with the tools to transform environments reflecting a variation of moods and ambiance,” added Kino Obeso, Vice-President.

A low-voltage lighting supplier to distributors including electrical and green wholesalers, lighting showrooms, garden centers, nurseries, and other landscape suppliers, Dauer offers one of the industry’s largest product lines. All fixtures are rigorously tested for extreme heat, water intrusion, and other weather conditions and elements, earning UL and ETL certifications, among other industry accreditations.

