WAC Landscape Lighting has upgraded its Hardscape Series of LED Luminaires with Dual CCT and Integral Brightness Control for numerous lighting applications. The Series allows for hardscapes of various materials and designs to be illuminated to suit the customers’ needs and applications. Lumen adjustment control allows brightness to be adjusted in the field and color temperatures can easily switch from warm for lighting granite to pure white for lighting bluestone.

These IP66 rated luminaires are factory sealed and watertight for exterior settings and conveniently adapt into existing 12V Systems. They can adjust from 2700K and 3000K quickly and easily and feature tightly spaced and diffused LEDs which stem from standard frosted lens for even illumination.

A stainless steel masonry bracket and rotating clips help achieve the perfect angle and eliminate glare. The Hardscape luminaires mount on walls in all orientations.

Additionally the Hardscape fixtures are constructed of corrosion-resistant brass and available in bronze, graphite, and sand (in corrosion resistant aluminum) to complement a wide variety of materials such as stonework, concrete, and wood surfaces.

Sizes range from three to 18 inches in length, with the controllability features available on the 6-inch, 12-inch and 18-inch models.