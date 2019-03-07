The 21.0 self-feeding, electric start DR Wood Chipper Shredder (SKU: CS27050BEN) from DR Power Equipment is a complete yard and garden cleanup machine. It devours branches and shreds yard waste. Highway towing is standard so users can take it anywhere the work is.

The 21.0 Chipper Shredder’s shredding action is the result of 48 free-swinging hammers that reduce lighter materials 20:1, pulverizing leaves, sticks, and other yard and garden waste into a fine mulch that users can compost or till into soil. The shredder hopper opening is 20″x 18″, big enough to accept multiple stalks up to 1.5″ thick along with side branches and leaves. And its 9″ x 13″ side chipper chute will demolish branches up to 5″ in diameter.

The 21.0 DR Wood Chipper Shredder Comes with a ball hitch and fenders so it’s road-ready at speeds of up to 45 miles per hour. It can also be used with an ATV, UTV, or riding mower for easy transport around properties. Big, pneumatic 16.5″ tires glide smoothly from job site to job site.

A large vertically oriented hopper, a precisely-angled heavy-duty chipping knife, and a powerful air channel work together to pull branches into the chipping hopper and blast wood chips out the discharge. Most materials will self-feed, so once a branch is dropped in the user can move on to get the next one.

The 21.0 DR Wood Chipper Shredder weighs 645 pounds and comes standard with road towing equipment: a ball hitch, tow bar, and fenders. Users can go wherever the work is, driving at speeds up to 45mph.

The 21.0 foot pounds torque self-feeding chipper uses a durable Briggs & Stratton® 420cc Overhead Valve engine with electric-start. A debris management system protects the engine from whatever is kicked up while chipping and shredding.

Made of high-carbon/high-chromium forged alloy tool steel, the Pro-Spec™ Chipper Knife holds an edge longer. Still, as with any cutting tool, keeping a sharp edge is important for maintaining peak performance so keeping an extra on hand is recommended to minimize downtime. Chipper knife speed is 100 mph.

