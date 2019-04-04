BioSafe Systems, LLC announced that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product label. The product, AXXE® Broad Spectrum Herbicide, is now able to display a USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content.

“We applaud BioSafe Systems, LLC for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product label,” said Kate Lewis, USDA BioPreferred Program. “Products from BioSafe Systems, LLC are contributing to an ever-expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities, and decreases our reliance on petroleum.”

AXXE Broad Spectrum Herbicide is formulated to deliver maximum performance and provide fast-acting results on a long list of weeds and grasses, as well as most mosses and lichens. It is an herbicidal soap product comprised of a form of ammoniated pelargonic salts. These salts penetrate the cell walls of plants, disrupting the cellular functions of the targeted weeds and killing them within hours of application. AXXE Broad Spectrum Herbicide can be used as a broadcast spray to control weeds prior to no-till planting or seedbed preparation. Spot sprays may be used in crops, ornamentals, pastures, and turf. No residue is left behind.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product label displays a product’s biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. AXXE’s active ingredient, Ammonium Nonanoate, is a plant fatty acid that penetrates the cell wall of plants, disrupting the cellular functions of the targeted weeds and killing them within hours of application.

