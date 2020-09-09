With a reputation built on performance, versatility, and toughness, Bobcat Company is bringing that same legacy to the turf market with its all-new lineup of Bobcat® zero-turn mowers.

The extensive 21-machine lineup includes both zero-turn (ZT) sit-on and zero-turn stand-on mowers (ZS). The addition of mowers allows Bobcat to expand upon its established presence in the landscape industry and capture additional opportunities in the turf and lawncare markets. The new zero-turn mowers join compact track loaders, compact excavators, skid-steer loaders, compact tractors, utility products, small articulated loaders and mini track loaders in the bundle of Bobcat products focused on helping customers accomplish more in landscaping, grounds maintenance, and turf applications.

“We have an opportunity to bring high-performance, high-quality equipment that Bobcat is known for to the world of turf with zero-turn mowers,” said Ron Scheffler, senior product manager, Bobcat Company. “Our customers in commercial landscaping already know Bobcat equipment, now they can round out their fleet with Bobcat zero-turn mowers. And because we know that residential turf customers are just as enthusiastic, introducing mowers is an opportunity to welcome a new audience.”

Bobcat zero-turn mowers will be manufactured in Johnson Creek, WI and distributed through select Bobcat dealerships in the U.S. and parts of Canada.

Zero-Turn Mower Models

Bobcat offers an extensive lineup of zero-turn mowers to meet residential and commercial customer needs. Models vary in engine, horsepower, deck width, and fuel capacity. To determine which models offer the best performance for the application, refer to each machine’s corresponding model number as shown below:

ZT2000

ZT3000

ZT3500

ZS4000

ZT6000

ZT6100

ZT7000

Key Features and Benefits

The new zero-turn mowers are packed with innovative elements that help give customers a professional edge, with solid engineering to last longer and work harder.

Quality of Cut

From its tough and expertly-designed mower decks to its even clipping dispersal and remarkable deck cleanliness, the new zero-turn mowers are engineered with the final results in mind.

Optimum Mowing with the Bullnose AirFX Cutting System

Available on the new ZS4000 through ZT7000 zero-turn mowers is the AirFX™ cutting system, designed to help customers deliver a cut above the rest. Its deep profile and bullnose design lift the grass to the blade, and it creates a powerful vacuum for a razor-sharp, uniform cut and pristine finish.

High-Performance Engine

Whether customers are working in residential or commercial applications, the engine provides major strength for professional mowing operations. The new Bobcat zero-turn mowers come with a powerful, high performance Kawasaki® or Briggs & Stratton Vanguard® engine.

Heavy-Duty Hydro-Gear Transmission

With the heavy-duty Hydro-Gear® transmission, customers can take on the most challenging turf conditions. The transmission features hydrostatic transaxles to quickly and efficiently power through the most challenging turf conditions. The pump and motor are housed together in a single sealed housing for better durability and reduced maintenance.

High Capacity Fuel Tanks

Fewer refills on the job means more productive mowing for customers. The residential zero-turn models – ZT2000 and ZT3000 – have a rugged, roto-molded and impact-resistant fuel tank which holds up to 3.8 gallons. Customers will also appreciate rugged, roto-molded dual fuel tanks on the commercial models – ZT3500 through ZT7000 – which hold up to 15 gallons.

Ergonomic, Comfortable Design

New zero-turn mowers are equipped with an ergonomic design and placement of controls, pedals and gauges to ensure operation is easy and intuitive. On the right-hand side, customers can find the “comfort command center” as well as a high-back suspension seat, almond-shaped handles, anti-vibration footplate and smooth, responsive controls that provide intuitive operation.

A swing-away bumper also gives operators fast access to internal components, so tune-ups are more efficient. There’s also an additional hitch system.

Warranty Options

Bobcat machines are known for their durability, but warranty options provide even more protection. The new zero-turn mowers come with industry-leading 36-month warranty that covers everything – bumper to bumper – for up to 2000 hours. With the Bobcat Protection Plus® Extended Warranty, customers can get extended warranty options up to 60 months or up to 2,500 hours.

Parts and Accessories

Whether customers are working on a residential or commercial property, Bobcat zero-turn mowers can be equipped with high quality parts and accessories that fit the job.

Mulching Baffle Kit*

ECO Plate

Grass Catcher: Poly-Dump, 3.75 or 5.0 bushel*

Weight Kit*

BOSS-Vac™ Pro 12-bushel Collection System*

BOSS- Vac™ 8-bushel Collection System*

Deck Striping Kit*

ZT Hitch Kit*

No-Flat Caster Wheel Options*

Magnetic Light Kit, 12V

Light Kit, Footplate*

ROPS Kit

Canopy Kit

* Parts and accessories available on select models.

