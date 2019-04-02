Ten projects receive ELITE Awards, another 15 finalists and seven individuals also honored

On Monday, March 18, Colorado’s landscape industry association, Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado (ALCC), announced the recipients of its fifth annual ELITE Awards. The ELITE Awards honor companies and personnel who are elevating the landscape industry through excellence by demonstrating outstanding achievement within the profession.

The Awards program is the only of its kind in Colorado, and award-winning projects reflect the 21st Century values of sustainability, service, and environmental stewardship. The ELITE Awards illustrate how Colorado’s landscape companies deliver innovation, best management practices, originality, professionalism, and problem solving for their clients.

Award categories mirror the services and amenities ALCC member companies provide their clients including Community Stewardship, Customer Service, Design/Build, Innovation, Irrigation Management, Landscape Construction, Maintenance, and Use of Color. The MVP category also recognizes one landscape company employee for outstanding service and dedication to their organization and the industry.

According to ALCC Executive Director John McMahon, “These awards celebrate the commitment of companies and clients to create and maintain exceptional landscapes that support Colorado’s outdoor lifestyle.”

This year, The ELITE Awards were presented by ALCC and sponsored in 2019 by Colorado Materials, Inc. More than 170 landscape professionals gathered to honor landscapes that exemplify ELITE standards and the organizations that created them.

This year’s recipients, finalists, and a brief description of their project submissions are as follows:

COMMUNITY STEWARDSHIP



Award Recipient: Environmental Designs, Inc. – outdoor training space for International Hearing Dog Inc., Henderson, CO

Finalist: High Country Landscape – Climbin’ with the Kiddos! and other arborist/landscape volunteer projects and demos in South metro Denver, CO

CUSTOMER SERVICE



Award Recipient: Brightview Landscape – customer service in Parker and offices across metro Denver, CO

DESIGN/BUILD – PROJECT BUDGET UNDER $150K

Award Recipient: Zak George Landscaping – residential landscape in Fort Collins, CO

Finalist: Sunflower Landscapes – innovative landscape at residence in Colorado Springs, CO

Finalist: Native Edge Landscapes – two-part residential landscape in Boulder, CO

Finalist: TLC Gardens – uniquely designed residential landscape in Boulder, CO

DESIGN/BUILD – PROJECT BUDGET OVER $150K

Award Recipient: Lindgren Landscape and Irrigation Inc. – Cherry Creek-style landscape at home in Fort Collins, CO

Finalist: Lifescape Colorado – art-filled landscape in Cherry Hills, CO

Finalist: Designscapes Colorado – rustic residential landscape in Golden, CO

INNOVATION

Award Recipient: BestYard.com and Dominoe Properties – outdoor storage yard for multiple landscape companies in Parker, CO

Finalist: Native Edge Landscapes – irrigation innovation at residence in Boulder, CO

Finalist: Timberline Landscaping, Inc. – company safety program, Colorado Springs, CO

Finalist: Tree of Life Landscapes – revitalization of apartment complex landscape, RiNo, Denver, CO

IRRIGATION MANAGEMENT



Award Recipient: Environmental Designs, Inc. – irrigation renovation/management at Centerra, Loveland, CO

LANDSCAPE CONSTRUCTION



Award Recipient: Designscapes Colorado – family friendly residential landscape, Centennial, CO

Finalist: Lindgren Landscape and Irrigation, Inc. – landscape/hardscape installation at Fort Collins residence, CO

Finalist: Singing Hills Landscape – historic residential landscape in Denver, CO

MAINTENANCE

Award Recipient: Weisburg Landscape Maintenance La Bellezza at Peregrine HOA landscape, Colorado Springs, CO

Finalist: Lifescape Colorado – maintenance of residential property in Castle Pines, CO

Finalist: Lifescape Colorado – maintenance of custom landscape, Denver, CO

USE OF COLOR



Judge’s Choice Award Recipient: Sustainable Landscapes-Colorado – installation and maintenance of Streets at Southglenn landscape, Centennial, CO

People’s Choice Award Recipient: Environmental Designs, Inc. – Candelas housing development, Arvada, CO

Finalist: Tree of Life Landscapes – sustainable residential landscape in Boulder, CO

MVP

Award Recipient: Katie Moore, Native Edge Landscapes, Boulder, CO

Finalist: Mike Moore, Diggable Designs, Lakewood, CO

Finalist: Steve Bugas, Brightview Landscape, Parker, CO

VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARDS

Outlook Emerging Leader: Eric Haugen, LandCare Management

(The Outlook Award recognizes acknowledges landscape professionals who are less than 40 years old and have made a significant contribution to their company, industry and ALCC.)

Stan Brown Distinguished Associate Member of the Year: John Alderman, DBC Irrigation Supply, Denver Metro Area, CO

(This award was first presented to Stan Brown in 2008 and recognizes acknowledges landscape professionals who foster solidarity, partnership, and goodwill among those in his/her company and the industry.)

Bob Cannon Lifetime Achievement: Becky Garber, ALCC, Denver, CO

(This award honors individuals who have given loyal, dedicated service to the landscape industry and contributed ideas, programs, and other endeavors to benefit ALCC members.)

John Garvey Person of the Year: Kim Jewell, GroundMasters, and Snow Management Services, Denver, CO

(This award recognizes an individual who has provided outstanding volunteer service to/through the industry during the past year.)

More information on all the ELITE Winners and their projects can be found at http://www.alcc.com/elite-2019.

Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado (ALCC), with membership statewide, is the premier professional organization for Colorado’s landscape companies. For more than 55 years, ALCC has guided landscape professionals to address Colorado’s unique climate and to promote sustainable landscapes. ALCC promotes the responsible use of water and other natural resources and provides educational and industry certification opportunities to Colorado’s landscape professionals. More information at www.alcc.com.

