I Want To Mow Your Lawn, Inc. is a non-profit organization that recruits landscaping professionals to provide no-cost, tip-free and socially-distanced lawn mowing and other yard care services for seniors, military veterans, disabled persons and those in underprivileged communities. Its newly redesigned website, www.IWantToMowYourLawn.com, makes it easier than ever for licensed and insured landscaping and other certified industry professionals to volunteer.

“There is a massive need for those who can’t afford regular lawn maintenance or don’t have the physical capacity to do it themselves, or who simply deserve overt recognition, so IWantToMowYourLawn.com was established to fill all of those gaps,” explained Organization Founder and Chief Lawn Mower Brian Schwartz. “This is why that, in addition to serving seniors, the disabled and low-income individuals, we also expanded our audience to help out those who served in the U.S. Military as a show of thanks for their service in protecting our freedoms.

“This organization is about way more than just free lawn mowing; it’s a small but meaningful and easy way to bring the citizens of our communities—and country at large—together by helping our fellow neighbors,” he continued. “While the individuals receiving service are always appreciative, a clean-cut community contributes to everyone’s overall well-being—it’s a meaningful way to serve a greater good.”

With functions like zip code search for localized volunteer bookings, the platform is designed to make booking yard care service with pre-screened and vetted providers safe and easy for residents. Both clients and volunteers receive scheduling reminders when their service date is approaching. IWantToMowYourLawn.com also allows clients to readily rate and review their volunteers.

The site’s landscaping professional and contractor profile page option also efficiently integrates volunteer landscapers and licensed and insured landscaping contractors into the network. The exposure for landscaping contractors, who enjoy a shareable public profile URL, is commensurate with their level of effort. The site also allows helpers to add before-and-after photo galleries to showcase their efforts. Volunteers can even opt-in to receive direct tips on their individual profile from others.

Extending beyond yard care professionals, the platform is also designed to attract local and national companies focused on corporate social responsibility whose employees would be able and encouraged to volunteer, as well as recruit and engage with strategic partners to help proliferate the organization’s free yard care service in communities throughout America.

A donation-driven entity, IWantToMowYourLawn.com makes donations and corporate sponsorships easy through a myriad of programs and transaction options—options that can work seamlessly within overarching senior citizen and military discount programs.

Founded at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and headquartered in Wayne, NJ, IWantToMowYourLawn.com started as a one-man effort over the summer of 2020 to help local elderly neighbors. To date, the organization has helped over 100 clients across six states with its network of volunteers.

Want to talk about lawn and landscape maintenance with fellow turf professionals? Join the discussions in the Lawn and Landscape Maintenance Forums at Lawnsite.com.