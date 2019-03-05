The Honda HRC216K3HDA commercial lawn mower from Honda Power Equipment is designed from the inside out for simple starting, easy operation, and quick stopping. It features a host of advanced technologies with durable, lightweight 9″ NeXite® wheels with precision-sealed ball bearings.

“This new Honda self-propelled commercial mower expands the popular Honda HRC product line from two models to three, offering more choices of premium, reliable Honda lawn mowers to the professional landscape market,” said Michael Rudolph, vice president, Honda Power Equipment Division. “With reduced weight for better maneuverability, rugged, durable construction, and lower upfront costs, the new Honda HRC216K3HDA commercial mower is a smart choice for lawn and landscape professionals.”

The Honda HRC216K3HDA allows the user to save time by starting the engine while standing behind the mower. The flywheel brake safety system stops the engine and blades when the user lets go of the brake lever on the handle.

The fuel efficient Honda GXV160 commercial engine is the source of powerful, quiet operation with noise control for operator comfort. At the same time, the precision speed control of the engine saves time by maintaining consistent speed across all conditions. The mower’s self-propelled, hydrostatic transmission includes a heavy-duty automotive style shaft drive that eliminates the belt that can slip or wear out. It offers infinitely variable speed control from 2.1 mph to 4 mph so users can change and maintain the ground speed to match mowing conditions.

The exclusive Honda MicroCut® Twin Blade System offers four cutting surfaces to produce finer clippings. The mower can also be adjusted to eight different heights from 3/4″ to 4″ suitable to all types of grass and mowing conditions.

The outside of the Honda HRC216K3HDA features a rugged 21″ steel deck with front axle and bumper protection for additional structural stability and durability. Ergonomic heavy-duty steel piped reinforced handles offer strength. The dry weight of 117 pounds and operating weight of 121 pounds make the product easy to maneuver. The commercial rear bagger/mulcher measures 21″.

The Honda HRC216K3HDA is backed by the Honda one-year commercial warranty (one year for the frame, two years for the engine).

