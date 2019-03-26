KOHLER® has integrated an Electronic Throttle Body into additional models within the company’s Command PRO® EFI engine lineup. This performance-enhancing technology electronically controls air intake to optimize an engine’s power and load response. When combined with KOHLER’s closed-loop EFI system, benefits delivered through the updated engines are numerous for commercial users, including quicker and easier starting, enhanced fuel efficiency, and faster response in challenging operating conditions.

KOHLER’s Electronic Throttle Body was initially introduced in 2017 when it was engineered into the company’s 999cc engine for commercial zero-turn radius (ZTR) lawn mowers. Today, the technology is being added to the 694cc and 747cc KOHLER Command PRO EFI models, which are suitable for welders and a variety of other utility equipment commonly used in the industrial and turf markets.

“These newly enhanced models—with our Electronic Throttle Body—represent the next generation of KOHLER’s closed-looped EFI engine family,” said Eric Raquet, product manager for KOHLER Engines. “KOHLER pioneered the use of closed-loop EFI in the commercial turf category more than 20 years ago and we’re proud that we have continued to enhance and extend our EFI offering. We anticipate these new engines continuing to deliver real-world benefits to professional users around the world who demand only the best from their gasoline-powered equipment.”

The basic mechanics of KOHLER’s EFI technology include a closed-loop system that utilizes an oxygen sensor in the engine’s muffler, which continuously monitors the amount of fuel injected. If the fuel mixture strays from an ideal level, the sensor triggers adjustments to the amount of fuel injected into the system. Because EFI systems replace carburetors, carburetor-related issues and repairs are eliminated—including the buildup of damaging residue and carburetor corrosion that can occur when using ethanol-blended gasoline.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)