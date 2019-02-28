The Ripagreen Thermal Weeding System from M.K. Rittenhouse & Sons Ltd is a high velocity thermal weeder. It uses heat to deliver weed control in urban and rural areas without the need for chemicals, and is comprised of two parts: a thermal weeding lance with trigger gun and a mobile cart.

The high velocity heat generated by the thermal extension lance evaporates moisture in weeds by “thermally shocking” them. This causes weeds to die naturally by exploding their cells. A propane tank (not included) is required.

The thermal weeding extension / lance provides a short, rigid, and directed high velocity fan-shaped flame with accuracy and safety. Heat destroys weeds in one quick pass distributed in a line up to 16″ wide. The lance diffuses adjustable heat from the flame through a nozzle that can swivel 360° for accurate weeding in cluttered areas.

A device on the cart allows the Ripagreen nozzle to be directed without removing the extension. The lance can be disassembled and the nozzle can be placed on the gun for pinpoint accuracy in hard-to-reach areas. In addition, the ergonomic extension allows one user to push the unit with the cart to cover large areas or be carried in complex, isolated areas. Low gas consumption delivers more than six hours of continuous use, mostly due to the “click and start” ignition system.

The Ripagreen Thermal Weeding System features 45kW to 76kW of heating power with an operating pressure of 21 psi to 50 psi and minimum/maximum temperature of 250°F/400°F (at 16″). The weed control product measures 63″ long, consumes 6.4 pounds to 11.5 pounds of gas per hour, and has a maximum noise level of < 85 dbA. A 12′ long gas hose connects to a swivel fitting for a large working radius around the cart. Automatic low-pressure detection shuts off the pressure from the gas tank and a fully adjustable pressure regulator cuts the gas supply in case of system leak.

Modes of use include:

Push Mode (single user) – treat long straight lines with a 16″ heating width or weed along walls or pavements.

Pull Mode (single user) – move from one area to the next without carrying or forgetting anything.

Pull Mode (dual users) – improves efficiency when alternating between travelling and weeding is too frequent.

Carry Mode (single user) – weed around trees and in narrow, hard-to-reach areas.

Vehicle Mode (dual users) – driver positions vehicle at the center of various treatable areas while their partner weeds with the lance. Suitable for treating large accessible but scattered areas of abnormally positioned plants.

A mobile carrying cart transports the thermal weeding lance, propane tank, and pipe, along with a water bottle or fire extinguisher (not included). It allows operators to move along narrow areas and navigate between curbs and obstacles. The cart can be adjusted to adapt to each working mode, as well as the user’s size. Further, the handle can be reversed around the steering column to change between pushed and pulled control modes. The cart offers various holders for each device and accessory. The three puncture-proof wheels can be moved back and forth over sandy and difficult terrain. A parking brake can be utilized on one of the wheels to stabilize the cart on a slope.

The Ripagreen Thermal Weeding System has an epoxy painted steel tube frame; stainless steel handle, brake, and nozzle orientation device; and three tiller height settings (33″, 36″, 39″). It measures 31″ x 22″ x 22″ folded and weighs 27.5 pounds.

Ripagreen can be used for weed control in walkways, driveways, pavement, rockeries/alpine gardens, and other areas with difficult terrain. The quality of the flame and safety of the product also makes it suitable for plastic trimming, flame treatment, road surface marking, and melting snow and ice in the winter.

